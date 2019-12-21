The gap in the final team scores was still wide, but there was significant improvement for an undermanned Campbell County High School compared to the last two years at the Pat Weede Memorial Wrestling tournament.
The Camels only won one of seven duals over the weekend and placed seventh, with 160-pound senior Dawsen Hayden and heavyweight junior Colter Rankin coming away the best individual results.
Hayden led the team in wins and posted a 6-1 record. He racked up two pins and a forfeit Friday before pinning two more opponents and winning a decision to finish out the Pat Weede on Saturday.
CCHS coach Clay Rodgers said Hayden is the type of wrestler who always gives his team a quality effort. His only loss at the tournament came against Sidney, Montana, which won the tournament for the third straight year.
“My goal coming in was to try and help the team as much as I could, get wins, and just fight through matches,” Hayden said.
The match that stood out to him the most was his final one — a come-from-behind 10-5 decision over Rapid City Central. It was a redemption win for Hayden.
“The win against Rapid here at the end — that was a pretty big one, because I think it was the same kid that beat me last year,” he said. “It makes you feel like you’re on top of the world that you finally got them back.”
Rankin also was a pinning machine for the Camels and how he won three of his four matches. During those four outings, he was only on the mat for a total of 2 minutes, 29 seconds.
“It was alright. It wasn’t my best tournament, but for the most part it was pretty good,” Rankin said. “Most of (the wins) were, I wouldn’t say easy, but well-earned, I guess.”
After winning just nine matches in four duals Friday, CCHS improved to 14 wins Saturday, including four by forfeit. Rankin and Hayden accounted for five of those wins, while 113-pound Colt Welsh added a pin and a technical fall.
One of the highlights for the Camels on Saturday was how well they competed against cross-town Thunder Basin High School. Pins by Hayden and 170-pounder Kendall McKee had CCHS within one point at 19-18, but they only won one more match, a pin by 106-pound Gavin Zamzow.
The 53-24 loss to TBHS looks like a wide gap, but it is still a sign of improvement for the Camels, Hayden said. It also reflects several forfeits for the Camels.
“It’s way exciting, because (the Bolts) have been dominant against us heavily in football, wrestling. We’re slowly closing the gap on them,” Hayden said. “It’s a great feeling, because it shows that the team is coming together.”
McKee, who had a pin against Thunder Basin, was one of Rodgers’ standouts, despite only going 2-5. He is usually a 160-pound wrestler, but battled at 170 against the tough competition at the Pat Weede.
“I’ve been giving him props all day,” Rodgers said. “He’s giving up 10, 12, 15 pounds and for him to go out there and get a pin (against TBHS), that was huge for us. I couldn’t be more proud of him.”
The lone dual win for CCHS was against 2A defending state champ Moorcroft, 42-34. However, four of the six wins against the Wolves were by forfeit.
On paper, the Camels didn’t have a good weekend.
But that’s only on paper.
“I know the scores still look a little uneven, but compared to last year and two years ago, we’re starting to close the gap,” Rodgers said. “Somebody is going to look at 58-20 and say that’s a blowout. And it might be, but knowing where we were, … we’re starting to believe.”
