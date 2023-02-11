TBHS Boys Vs. Laramie
Thunder Basin senior Kayden Laframboise drives the ball during a game agaisnt Laramie at Thunder Basin High School in Gillette on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023.

 Ed Glazar

Thunder Basin High School (9-7) keeps finding ways to win as the team beat Cheyenne Central High School (13-7) in a tight 48-46 defensive game on Friday.

The Bolts are now on a four-game win streak and have won five of their last six.

