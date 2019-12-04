Gillette College women’s basketball freshman Kindall Seamands had everything planned to go to the University of Wyoming to study engineering in early July.
Seamands, a stand-out senior guard last year at Wright high school, had the chance to give it one last hoorah when she was selected for the North/South All-Star Games in Casper.
“What a great way to end it with the best players from around the state,” Seamands told the News Record before she left for the basketball weekend to compete against the top seniors in the state.
It wasn’t the end of her basketball playing days, though.
Pronghorn coach Liz Lewis, who had recently been named the new head coach, was at the All-Star game in a recruiting frenzy. She had less than two months to turn the group of six returning players into a full, competitive team.
Lewis heard that Seamands was available from assistant coach Janie Rayback, who was in admissions at Dickinson State University and met Seamands as a junior when she was touring the campus, Seamands said.
Lewis had never seen her play before the All-Star game.
“(I) watched her, and she by far had the most energy,” Lewis said. “She just really impressed me about her energy and how much love she had for the game.”
Lewis offered her a spot on the team, Seamands cancelled her enrollment at UW, and a month and a half later she was training in the first practices of the season with the Pronghorns.
Seamands, 5-foot-3, has started 11 of the 12 games for the Pronghorns (11-1 overall) and averages 6.3 points, 3.1 rebounds and 3 assists per game. She has been dubbed the nickname of “5-foot-3 post” by her teammates because of her aggressive and unrelenting style of play coming from one of the shortest players on the team.
“She’s small but she’s very mighty, and she likes to act like she’s big,” said freshman Sydney Prather, a guard from Big Piney, Montana. “She brings some good intensity and energy to the team. She talks a lot. She has good communication.”
Seamands was the salutatorian at Wright High School and planned to be an engineer, but she switched to studying physical therapy this season because engineering didn’t fit with her personality.
“I’m high-strung. I’m high energy,” Seamands said. “I just need to be active. Otherwise, I annoy people.”
In high school she was a play maker and often the leading scorer on the team. With players like Kobe King-Hawea (22.8 PPG) and Prather (14.5 PPG) her role has changed.
Seamands said she’s learning to react instead of think during games, and take open shots when she gets the opportunity, even though her first instinct has been to dish the ball out to the top scorers on the Pronghorns.
“I’ve started to watch basketball more, and just watching it, even if they’re not the best shooters, if they catch it and they’re open, they’re going to shoot it. There’s like no hesitation. And that’s so much different than what goes through my head,” Seamands said.
Seamands and the Pronghorns have won 11 straight games, nearing the win total from all of last season (16-14). The Pronghorns have one of their first real tests of the season when the No. 16 nationally ranked Casper College Thunderbirds (12-1) come to the Pronghorn Center on Saturday for a game.
