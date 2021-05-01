Gillette, WY (82718)

Today

Variable clouds with showers and scattered thunderstorms. Storms more numerous this evening. Low 47F. ESE winds shifting to NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Variable clouds with showers and scattered thunderstorms. Storms more numerous this evening. Low 47F. ESE winds shifting to NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.