The Campbell County High School track team traveled to Casper to participate in the Kelly Walsh Invite Friday afternoon. While both the Camel boys and girls finished fifth out of the seven teams, junior Remar Pitter gave the team plenty to cheer about at Kelly Walsh High School.
Pitter broke his own school record in the long jump with a distance of 24 feet, 4.5 inches, coach Matt Albin said. His new Campbell County record is the third best jump in state history and is two inches off the state record.
Pitter wasn't the only event-winner during the meet. Senior Lauryn Love continued her dominating run through the throwing events.
Love won the shot put with a distance of 44-6, more than 5 feet ahead of second place, and the discus throw with a distance of 138-1, which was nearly 17 feet ahead of second place.
Other individual winners for the Camels were junior Sydalee Brown who won the 200-meter dash with a time of 25.42 seconds, Charlotte Marasco who won the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 15.18 and Braik Hurm who won the 3200-meter run with a time of 10 minutes, 27.18 seconds.
The Camels also won two relay events on the day. The girls team of Brown, Marasco, Nyomi Moore and Aja Roberts won the 4x100-meter relay with a time of 49.46.
The Camel boys team of Pitter, Angel Nava, Firdan Keflinzein and Brandon Werkele also won the 4x100-meter relay with a time of 43.14.
For team scores, Natrona County won the boys title with a score of 138.5. Behind Natrona was Kelly Walsh (127), Cheyenne Central (96.5), Laramie (95), Campbell County (94), Cheyenne East (78) and Cheyenne South (42).
For the girls, Central won the title with a score of 123, followed by Kelly Walsh (119), Laramie (105.5), Natrona County (100), Campbell County (94.5), East (83) and South (54).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.