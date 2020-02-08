Campbell County High School wrestling defeated Cheyenne South High School 64-7 in a dual at CCHS on Friday.
The Camels pinned six and the Bison forfeited four matches to give the Camels a lopsided dual victory.
“It was definitely needed to boost some confidence,” Camel sophomore Kendall McKee said about his team, coming off a 42-32 dual loss to Rapid City Central on Tuesday. “Their definitely still a really good team, and they had a lot of really respectable wrestlers today.”
Campbell County moved some wrestlers around to fill more weight classes, and the team had a wrestler for every weight class except for 182 pounds. South didn’t have a wrestler for 182 either, and it was a wash of a round.
On Tuesday, the Camels forfeited in three weight classes to give them an automatic handicap of 18 points in the dual.
“(I) probably didn’t expect as many pins with how we shuffled our lineup around,” Campbell County coach Clay Rodgers said. “When you’re not giving up so many dang forfeits it really makes a dual score look a heck of a lot different.”
Rodgers said it depends on what team they are wrestling, but he tries to wrestle his top athletes at their best weight class so they can get seeded ahead of other wrestlers by regionals.
Colt Welsh, at 113 pounds, started the dual with a pin at 1:13 left to wrestle in the second period.
Then Bison 120 pound wrestler Gabe Trujillo defeated Camel Jaron Glasscock with a major decision, and then Bison 126-pounder Jacob Soden beat Austin Enriquez, who normally wrestles at 113 pounds, with a 12-6 decision.
That put the dual score at 12-7, and it was the closest that South would get to a comeback.
Camel wrestlers Corben Jensen (145 pounds), McKee (160 pounds), Dawsen Hayden (170 pounds), Raul Estrada (195 pounds) and Colter Rankin (285) all pinned their opponents to finish out the dual.
McKee, a sophomore, is usually behind Hayden at 160, but he gets chances when the lineup gets changed. On Tuesday against Rapid City Central, he wrestled at 170, and got pinned.
“He’s kind of that kid you wish your whole team had that work ethic,” Rodgers said about McKee. “He has fun, and he doesn’t let things get to him.”
Estrada, a senior, pinned his opponent with 28 seconds left in the second period. He hasn’t wrestled since freshman year, and it’s taken some time to get back into a wrestling state of mind, he said.
“I haven’t been very successful this year, which happens when you take two years off, and whenever I can get a win it feels great,” Estrada said. “My first tournament, I was making rookie mistakes I shouldn’t have been making. I feel like I’ve been getting better through the year, weeding out the things I should’ve been weeding out the last two years.”
Campbell County’s Lucas Hill, at 132 pounds, took his opponent down early in the first round, and was driving for a pin when the Bison wrestler tapped out. He got up holding the right side of his stomach, and then he took a forfeit to Hill.
CCHS 138-pound freshman Blake Harding won with a 9-0 major decision.
Campbell County wrestles against the other two Cheyenne high schools on Saturday at CCHS. The team wrestles at 11 a.m. against Cheyenne East, and then at 1 p.m. against Cheyenne Central. Thunder Basin will be wrestling against Central at 11 a.m., and then East at 1 p.m. in the same gym.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.