Two Camels break school records in season-opening meet

While Campbell County High School indoor track athletes Lauryn Love, at left, and Remar Pitter may compete in different field events for the Camels, the pair were connected through setting new school records in their respective events last Friday. Pitter set a new long jump record by 7.5 inches, jumping a distance of 21-3.5, while Love’s shot put throw of 42-7.25 broke the previous record by nearly 2 feet.