Molly Kuhbacher has defined perseverance throughout her soccer career.
Kuhbacher graduated from Campbell County High School in 2017 after earning all-state honors three times and helping win the Class 4A state title her senior year. She walked on to the University of Wyoming’s women’s soccer team the following year and was a member of the 2018 Mountain West regular season championship team in her first season, according to UW’s website.
Kuhbacher’s contributions as a freshman quickly earned her a scholarship to play soccer in Laramie for the next three seasons. She served as team captain for the Cowgirls for two years and earned scholar-athlete honors.
After graduating from UW in May last year, Kuhbacher played professionally for Újpest FC in Budapest, Hungary. She made seven starts and helped her team go 10-0-2.
Kuhbacher returned to the United States in December to transition to coaching. She was hired as the director of game operations for the McNeese State University women’s soccer team in Lake Charles, Louisiana.
“The coach asked me when he hired me for the job what my end goal was,” Kuhbacher said. “I told him I wanted to coach.”
Kuhbacher’s wish came true just five months later when an assistant coaching job at McNeese State opened up. The former Camel was hired to help coach the Cowgirls’ women’s soccer team earlier this month.
“I told the coach not to hire me just because it was easy,” Kuhbacher said. “I told him to hire me because he really wanted me there.”
It was always the end goal for Kuhbacher to end up in some type of coaching role when she decided to hang up her own cleats for good. Being around the game for as long as she has been motivated her to want to share her experiences with other up-and-coming players at the college level.
“I always had coaches behind me pushing me when I was playing and I want to do that for players now,” Kuhbacher said. “I always told myself that there was no way I could leave the kind of excitement and passion that people have in college athletics. This environment is like nothing else out there.”
Kuhbacher has a mix of nerves and excitement thinking ahead to her first season coaching in Louisiana this fall. But having already spent five months with the team as the director of game operations, she feels comfortable going forward with her new position.
“I couldn’t be more excited to get back to having that college game day experience,” Kuhbacher said. “The environment is indescribable. This just all feels right. I feel like I am exactly where I’m supposed to be right now.”
Kuhbacher has cemented herself as an opportunistic person both on and off the field during her playing career. Going from a walk-on to team captain and eventually a professional soccer player in Europe, Kuhbacher feels thankful for the opportunity to stay connected to the game through a different avenue.
“It makes me kind of emotional just thinking about it to be honest,” Kuhbacher said. “Just thinking about how much soccer has brought me in my life, I never thought the sport would have brought me to the point that I am today. Who would have thought the game would have been this big of a part of my life for so long?”
As a coach, Kuhbacher remains humbled by her own upbringing as a soccer player in Wyoming. She knows very few high school girls get the opportunity to go on to play soccer in college and even fewer get the chance to play professionally overseas.
The Gillette native hopes her journey through the multiple levels of women’s soccer can be an inspiration to younger soccer players in her home state going forward.
“It’s exciting that girls can kind of look at me as an example,” Kuhbacher said. “I barely had any college prospects out of high school and went on to play DI as a walk-on and ended up going to play pro soccer in Europe. As a girl from Wyoming, I would have never expected that.
“I hope girls can look at this and be motivated to set goals and to go out and do what they want to do in life. It’s all from having passion and having people that believed in me the whole way through.”
McNeese State competes at the Division I level in the Southland Conference. The Cowgirls will start the fall season with an exhibition match against the University of Louisiana at Lafeyette Ragin’ Cajuns on Aug. 10.
