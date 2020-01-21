Austin Fort, a Campbell County High School graduate and University of Wyoming football standout, was gaining steam as one of the surprises of the 2019 Denver Broncos training camp.
The undrafted free agent tight end was turning heads as part of a talented group and was seriously pushing to make the team. The media and head coach Vic Fangio spoke highly of the 6-foot-4, 244-pounder as one of the pleasant surprises of camp with a real shot at making the final roster.
Then his short pro career hit its highest and lowest points in a matter of seconds.
He caught a 29-yard pass from quarterback Drew Lock in an August preseason game against the Seattle Seahawks. It was the longest reception he recorded in NFL competition and the longest Broncos reception of the game.
But he came down wrong on his left foot after the catch, his knee buckled and he was carted off to the locker room. An MRI confirmed he had torn his ACL, ending his season before it could begin.
Often, an undrafted rookie with a season-ending injury would be paid a settlement and then cut, but the Broncos kept Fort on their injured reserve list for the entire season.
“They told me right away that they liked what I’d been doing and they felt like I showed I could play in this league,” Fort said. “They wanted to take good care of me and give me another shot next year.”
That confidence was a motivator during months of rehabilitation.
“They feel like I’m worth a chance (of) being a guy who can really help this team,” Fort said. “That’s what it tells me. So, I just got to reciprocate that with putting the work in.”
The Broncos have had recent success with undrafted free agents. Former University of Colorado running back Phillip Lindsay was signed as an undrafted free agent in 2018. He went on to run for more than 1,000 yards and made the pro bowl in his first year, then became the only undrafted free agent running back in NFL history to rush for more than 1,000 yards in his first two seasons.
Fort is in the middle of his nine-month recovery process. He had surgery about a month after the injury and said he will begin learning to run again this week.
He had suffered injuries in the past in college, but never a season-ending one.
While Fort didn’t have the opportunity to prove himself on the field throughout a full preseason and spent most of his time in the training room, he said that he had an opportunity to focus on the mental aspect of the game while recovering.
“I was able to be in meetings a lot of times too, and just tried to absorb as much knowledge as I could, and tried to gain experience without actually being out on the field,” Fort said. “Watching guys play in the NFL, and play well, is a huge way to learn, just like it is going out there and doing it. So, those mental reps, you try to put yourself in their shoes and just learn from it as best you can.”
The Broncos recently hired a new offensive coordinator in former New York Giants head coach Pat Shurmur. Former offensive coordinator Rich Scangarello’s scheme called for mostly two-tight end formations, and the change in coordinators may affect how the Broncos use their tight ends.
Denver has six tight ends on its roster, including 2019’s first-round draft pick Noah Fant, who recorded the most catches and receiving yards of a rookie tight end in team history.
The Broncos finished the season with an overall record of 7-9, but ended the season on a 4-1 run led by rookie quarterback Drew Lock, who came back from injury and threw for 1,020 yards and seven touchdowns, with three picks.
“The highlight for me was the way we ended,” Fort said. “Going 4-1 in the last five games and watching Drew (Lock) really come out and own the field and own the offense. That was fun, and it just gave everyone a lot of hope and a good momentum into the off-season. I think we all feel like we can have a special team next year.”
Fort said he expects to be fully recovered by June before training camp begins.
“It’s just a process. It’s my second year and I feel like I have a lot to prove,” Fort said. “I’m just working harder than I’ve ever worked before and trying to make this the best year I can.”
Now 24, Fort graduated from CCHS in 2014. He was a quarterback for the Camels and then went to the University of Wyoming to play quarterback as well. He transferred to Chabot Community College after the Cowboys coaches asked him to transition to tight end.
After a season, he returned to Wyoming where he evolved into a clutch tight end for Josh Allen, a first-round NFL pick, and played his final college season in 2018.
