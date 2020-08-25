Senior student-athletes typically end their final high school season with a celebration to acknowledge the time and work they have put into their respected programs.
For Campbell County High School football players graduating next spring, that won’t be the case.
After the COVID-19 pandemic wiped-out spring sports, the last thing coaches and athletic directors want to see is a season canceled before seniors can receive that recognition, said Zach Schmidt, activities director for CCHS.
An athlete’s senior night is something a student will remember for the rest of his or her life, Schmidt said. For that reason, the Camels senior night on the gridiron will be the team’s first game of the season when they host Rock Springs at 7 p.m. Friday.
“We just want to make sure we can have one,” Schmidt said. “We don’t want a repeat of anything that happened in the spring (when all sports were canceled) because that was devastating for kids.
“Not only do they not have their spring season but they also weren’t recognized for being seniors.”
Coach Andrew Rose pitched the idea to Schmidt to recognize the seniors right out of the gate in case a COVID-19 outbreak interrupts another sports season.
“It’s important to have one,” Rose said. “The reason I’m here and we as the coaches are all here are for the kids. Nothing more.
“If we can do right by them by some means, whether it’s having senior night early or advocating for them to have a football season at all, that’s all we can do.”
The support Rose shows his players reflects in the appreciation the senior class has for their head coach. Although a full season is still in question for the Camels, as well as high schools across the country, for the moment, the veteran players are thankful.
“I’m glad we’re doing it,” said senior Xander Beeson. “I’d rather have a senior night first game than not have a senior night at all.”
Beeson, a tight end, is entering his fourth season on varsity. He said the energy of the team is high and the locker room is excited to get back under the lights on Friday.
Senior quarterback Kaden Race knows how special senior night is for an athlete after watching seven of his teammates honored in one for the Roughriders baseball team earlier this month.
“It’ll definitely be awesome to know we’re going to get to have one,” Race said. “I think everybody looks forward to experiencing that.”
Friday’s senior night isn’t just a celebration for the seniors, but a celebration of the abilities of all athletes to go out and play during the ongoing effects of a global pandemic, Schmidt said.
“It’s celebrating kids and it’s also going to be celebrating being able to come back and play the game they love,” Schmidt said.
