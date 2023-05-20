State Track
Buy Now

Campbell County High School’s Jeff Pelton competes in the Class 4A long jump finals at the Wyoming High School Activities Association State Track and Field Championships on Thursday in Casper. The senior placed third with a jump of 21 feet 2.25 inches.

 Courtesy Kirk Miller

Campbell County High School's boys had a strong performance in the state meet for outdoor track in Casper.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.