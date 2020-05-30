The Gillette Roughriders baseball team suffered its first loss of the season Saturday, but bounced back in the second game of a doubleheader in Cheyenne to move to 8-1.
The Roughriders fell to Prime 2, out of Littleton, Colorado, 5-4 at the hands of a walk-off single. Then they returned to their dominant form from earlier in the season against the Rocky Mountain Oysters (Grand Junction, Colorado) and finished the day with a 9-0 win.
“Both of those teams today were really good,” Gillette coach Nate Perleberg said. “It was a good overall day, definitely a day that will make us better in the long run just with the competition level.”
Gillette had a 4-3 lead going into the final inning against Prime 2, but couldn’t quite close it out. Cole Swisher (1RBI), Kaleb Lewis (1) and Mason Powell (2) all drove in runs to take the lead.
Lewis hit an RBI triple in the top of the first inning, before Powell homered for the third time this season to take the 2-0 lead in the third inning.
Prime tied the game at two in the bottom of the third inning, only to have a Powell double and a Swisher single give the Roughriders the 4-2 lead in the top of the fifth. Up to that point, Bode Rivenes had given up one earned run in 2.1 innings and Dalton Martin didn’t give up a hit during his 1.2 innings of work on the mound.
Matt Newlin entered in the fifth and nearly closed out the Gillette win on the mound on a couple occasions. Up 4-3, he hit a batter with two outs in the bottom of the seventh and then gave up two singles with two strikes during the next two at-bats. That tied the game at 4-4, before a third straight single drove in the game-winning run.
Perleberg said that Newlin threw well in relief, but things just didn’t fall Gillette’s way.
“Any time you’re in a 4-3 game, anything can happen there in the last inning,” Perleberg said. “We got down to the last strike a few times, so I think both teams really earned it.”
Perleberg said he liked the response in the second game of the day and Gillette faced a college pitcher, who had “a really good arm.” The Roughriders had good approaches at the plate all game and came through with a few big hits that were missing in Game 1.
Lewis started the scoring with a two-run triple in the bottom of the third inning. Then a Powell single drove in another run and Gillette had a 4-0 lead heading into the fourth inning.
The Roughriders really blew the top open in the bottom of the fourth inning. Lewis hit his second triple of the game and Sylte also tripled to drive in a run apiece. The lead grew to 8-0, when Powell and Swisher both came through with RBI singles.
A sacrifice fly by Sylte plated the final run of the ball game. Powell picked up the win on the mound with five innings of shutout work and Brown closed it out during the final two innings for the 9-0 win.
“We got some hits with guys on (base) and had some big days at the plate from a few guys,” Perleberg said. “I figured we’d bounce back, but I didn’t think it would be 9-0. That was a really good team.”
Perleberg was particularly impressed with Lewis, Powell, along with Swisher, who made a couple of diving catches in the outfield. During the two games, Powell went 5-7 with four RBIs, Lewis was 5-8 with four RBIs and Swisher was 3-7 with a pair of RBIs.
Sunday the Roughriders take on Prime 1 and Rocky Mountain Oysters 1, but Perleberg said the programs’ coaches told him both the No. 1 and 2 teams are evenly split.
“We’re expecting more of the same tomorrow. We have to do things right to be win and to be competitive,” Perleberg said.
