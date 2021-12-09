The Campbell County High School basketball team started the season with a 72-54 loss to St. Thomas More of South Dakota during the REMAX/Gillette Invite tournament Thursday at CCHS.
The Camels led the Cavaliers 16-15 after the first quarter but St. Thomas More reclaimed the lead and held on the rest of the way after taking a 36-32 lead into the locker room at halftime.
St. Thomas More had a 16-point lead going into the first quarter and was able to hold on to the 72-54 win to start the Camels' season at 0-1.
Senior Austin Crimm led the team in scoring with 23 points on seven 3-pointers. Senior Jason Fink added eight points, senior Logan Dymond had seven and freshman Mason Drube finished with six.
Campbell County will return to the court against Evanston at 7:30 p.m. Friday. The Camels will also play Cody at 1:30 p.m. Saturday at CCHS.
