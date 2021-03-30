The Thunder Basin High School boys soccer team came away with a 3-0 conference win over Sheridan Tuesday afternoon at home.
Playing through a windy, cold afternoon, Sergey Pfiel started the scoring for the Bolts with a goal assisted by Caleb Howell in the 34th minute to give Thunder Basin a 1-0 lead going into halftime. After the break, Cody Shrum added another goal for the Bolts off a free kick in the 53rd minute.
Howell finished off the scoring for Thunder Basin with a big insurance goal just one minute later in the 54th minute, assisted by Damien Myers. After the win over Sheridan, the Bolts improved to 5-0 on the season.
Through the first five games, the Thunder Basin boys have yet to allow a goal and have outscored their opponents 17-0.
The Bolts will take this weekend off for Easter break before returning to the field April 9 for a road game with Cheyenne South.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.