The Post 42 American Legion baseball team improved to 5-0 on the season with a two-game sweep of Sturgis on Thursday in South Dakota. The Roughriders won game one 9-1 and game two 5-1.
In game one, Gillette jumped out to an early 6-0 lead after scoring five runs in the top of the second inning. The Roughriders plated one more run in the third and two more in the fifth to hold on to the eight-run win.
Grayson Sargent earned the win on the mound by allowing one run and three hits while striking out seven in four innings of work. Brady Richards, Aiden Petersen and Mason Means each pitched one inning of relief and collectively allowed no runs and only one hit.
The Roughriders collected six hits and 10 walks in the first game of the doubleheader. Seth Petersen led the team with three RBIs, followed by Cory Schilling and Jason Fink with two RBIs apiece.
In game two, Gillette and Sturigs both scored one run in the first inning and remained deadlocked at 1-1 until the final inning. The Roughriders scored four runs in the top of the seventh and held the lead defensively in the bottom half to seal the 5-1 win.
Schilling led the way at the plate with two RBIs, followed by Seth Petersen, Mason Drube and Fink each with one RBI apiece. With two outs in the inning, Seth drove in the go-ahead run in the top of the seventh on an RBI double and Drube, Schilling and Fink followed by stringing together three consecutive RBI singles.
Jamen Kolata earned the win on the mound with three innings of relief work. He allowed no runs and one hit while striking out two. Leighton Holden earned a no decision after going four innings as the starter and allowing one unearned run on four hits while striking out six.
Gillette will return to the field for one nine-inning game against Post 22 Rapid City next week. The Roughriders will play Post 22 at 5:30 p.m. in South Dakota.
