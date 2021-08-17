The Campbell County High School boys golf team couldn’t have asked for a better start to the fall season.
After just three days of practice last week, the Camels dominated the competition during the Thunder Basin Invite at Bell Nob Golf Course last Thursday and Friday, winning the team title with a two-day score of 643.
Along with a team title, senior Shay Leupold also brought home the individual title with a score of 144. Leupold shot a 75 on Thursday before leading the field with a 69 on Friday to win the tournament by 13 strokes.
Senior Brant Morrison also placed in the top 10 with a score of 161 to finish sixth in the tournament.
“Shay was at the course every single day this summer and it showed,” coach Bryan Young said. “Brant was also there all summer. The kids put a lot of commitment in, and you have to to be a success at anything.”
With such a quick turnaround between the first day of practice and the season-opening tournament, the players have to be willing to golf on their own time during the summer to keep up with the rest of the competition, Young said.
“If you’re not putting the time in during the summer, it’s just such a quick turnaround. We had three days of practice before you’re at your first tournament,” Young said. “We probably only have like 15 total practices all season so if you’re not working during the summer, you’re just behind everybody else.”
Winning the Thunder Basin Invite gives the Camels plenty of momentum heading into the second week of the season. Tournament wins give the players confidence on the course, and Young wants his team to focus that energy into winning a state title.
The Camel boys haven’t won a state championship since 1983, according to champlists.com.
“Your goal every year should be to win state,” Young said. “Nothing ever changes for that. That’s the whole reason we’re playing. For the boys that’s a realistic opportunity for us but we just have to keep playing and stay focused.”
The Camel boys finished seventh as a team during last year’s state tournament. Leupold was Campbell County’s top-finisher in ninth place while Morrison finished tied for 15th.
Camels return one varsity girl
Campbell County hasn’t fielded a full girls golf team since the opening of Thunder Basin High School in 2017.
For the third year in a row, Myah Hammerquist started the season as the only female golfer on the Camels varsity roster. The junior finished tied for 23rd at state last year and finished 33rd as a freshman the year before.
“It’s kind of annoying, but it’s also a really good challenge,” Hammerquist said about being the only female on varsity. “It makes it more of a challenge but I also get to meet more girls from other teams.”
As the only Campbell County golfer on the girls team, Hammerquist has grown close to other female golfers across the state. She has also grown close to girls on Thunder Basin’s girls team because they play and practice at the same golf courses year round.
“My favorite part has been meeting so many new people and just learning more about the sport itself,” Hammerquist said. “I’ve made so many new friends that I keep in touch with through social media and every single tournament I go to I always learn something new.”
Like Leupold and Morrison, Hammerquist was also putting in plenty of work on the golf course during summer break. It showed during the opening tournament when she finished tied for 11th with a score of 178.
“I feel really good,” Hammerquist said after the Thunder Basin Invite. “It was a really hard first day but I think that’s normal. After practicing all summer almost every single day, the second day (of the tournament) I just really focused on a lot of the mental things I had practiced and my score came out a lot better.”
With a team title out of the question as the only female varsity golfer, Hammerquist will instead shift her focus to the individual aspect of high school golf.
“This year I’m hoping to shoot consistent 80s,” Hammerquist said. “I want to work toward my goal for next year of shooting in the 70s and I also want to always have a good attitude, even if I don’t shoot well.”
Hammerquist and the Campbell County boys team won’t have long to prepare for state. The state qualifier is Sept. 9-10 in Cheyenne before the state tournament Sept. 17-18 in Jackson.
