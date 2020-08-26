The Campbell County School District has finalized plans for fans in the stands ahead of this week’s opening prep football games.
It was already known that 1,000 fans would be allowed for football games. But the two Gillette high schools used this week to decide things like how many visiting fans would be allowed, priority for home fans and how many tickets football players, band members and cheerleaders would be allotted.
Each football player for Thunder Basin and Campbell County high schools will be sold up to four tickets that their family members can use, while band members and cheerleaders can buy two each. The student sections, booster club and staff members from each school also will get priority to buy tickets first.
After that, it’s first come, first served at the gates. When the 1,000 tickets are gone, no more fans will be allowed in.
TBHS Activities Director Mike DeLancey knows the limit will be frustrating for fans, but asks for understanding as they play out the season during a pandemic.
“With the 1,000 capacity, we can’t go over that,” DeLancey said. “We just have to remember that we have to follow those guidelines throughout so the kids can participate for the whole school year.
“As much as we get frustrated, we just have to remember it is about the kids and we would do anything for our kids to be able to participate.”
CCHS, which is holding its senior night during the season opener Friday, will be allotting extra tickets for family members. All varsity players still get four tickets, but the seniors will be sold eight apiece.
"We going to up our tickets for senior night to accommodate families," CCHS activities director Zach Schmidt said.
The schools landed on the number of 100 visiting fans because varsity rosters are limited to 50 and that would give each visiting player two tickets.
Schools will get a head count and list of names of visiting fans during the week prior to the game. DeLancey said ther list will be passed on to gate attendants so the visitors’ tickets can be accounted for. He said the Gillette teams will do the same when they are on the road.
It’s been a trying month or so for administrators as they've tried to figure out the safest plan possible for fall sports. Now that the season is here, it’s a big weight off the shoulders of DeLancey and Schmidt. DeLancey said everyone — from players and coaches to parents and administrators — are excited to get the season kicked off.
“It feels good and it's just going to be so much fun to see the kids out playing on a Friday night or playing volleyball in the gym,” DeLancey said. “It’s exciting for our kids, because they missed out on a lot, especially those seniors last year.”
Games to be livestreamed
There also be an option to watch football and volleyball games for those who can’t get a ticket or make the game. TBHS and CCHS have signed up with the online NFHS Network to livestream all football and volleyball games, which will be available for fans to watch for free.
DeLancey said this also gives fans who may not feel comfortable with large crowds a different viewing option.
“I would really like to let folks know that is a great option that they could use if they can’t get tickets for the game or feel more comfortable watching from home,” DeLancey said. “We wanted to give folks another option that if they didn’t feel safe with the COVID-19, that would be a great option for them to view the games.”
