Following the lead of Gov. Mark Gordon, the Wyoming High School Activities Association has extended its suspension of spring athletics and activities through April 17 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Gordon last week extended his overall order to chose schools, non-essential businesses and other public places through April 17. On Sunday, President Donal Trump extended his federal shutdown order through the end of April, and Gordon said Monday he’s considering extending Wyoming’s orders to match the federal timeline.
With public schools part of the shutdown, the WHSAA said it also needs to reflect what the rest of the state is doing.
“Everybody in the athletic realm is affected by it, but it’s still not as big as just what’s going on with the health of many Americans,” Thunder Basin High School Athletic Director Tom Seamans said. “Everybody understands we need to do our part to keep our kids safe.”
He said that while frustrating for students who can’t play sports to do their other school-related activities, it’s not a close call when it comes to protecting the overall health of Wyoming’s communities.
“It’s just one of those things that you just have to fight your way through it and hopefully it will subside eventually,” he said.
Initially, WHSAA suspended the spring season through March 28. The association has followed that up to reflect changes in the governor’s orders over the past few weeks.
“With the governor suspending school and that, they’re obviously going to do the same with all activities,” Campbell County track and field coach Micah Christensen said. “We sent out workouts to the kids to do on their own, and everything else is kind of out of our control.
“We’re obviously hopeful that things will get turned around and we’ll be able to do some things. But (we) just prepare for that moment hoping that it does come.”
American Legion Baseball followed suit and has suspended its season until April 19.
State championships for Wyoming high school spring sports are scheduled for May 21-23. There have been no announced plans to change the dates of postseason competitions.
