The Thunder Basin High School volleyball team received two all-state selections at the conclusion of the season this week. Senior Ellie Thomas and Junior Joelie Spelts were both recognized as two of the best players in Class 4A.
All-state honors are voted on by coaches and awarded by the Wyoming Coaches Association.
Thomas named DPOY
An all-state plaque wasn’t the only award Thomas walked away with this week. The Bolts’ libero was named co-defensive player of the year in Class 4A along with Boden Liljedhaf of Cheyenne East.
Thomas is the first Thunder Basin player to win the defensive player of the year award since the school opened in 2017, coach Wenett Martin said.
“That was one of the biggest things I was pushing for this season,” Thomas said about the defensive player of the year award. “In all reality I really wasn’t expecting to get it because in 4A, there are just so many great liberos out there that are just as scrappy and just as good.
“When Martin told me that I received it and I got the votes for it, I was just through-the-roof excited.”
It’s been an emotional two weeks for Thomas. Last week, she signed to play college volleyball at Northwest College in Powell. Three days later, her Bolts’ teammates and she lost a heartbreaking five-set match to Laramie in the semifinals of the Class 4A state tournament in Casper.
The Bolts bounced back the next day, beating Cheyenne East and Natrona County to finish the state tournament in third place for the second straight season.
The emotional weekend of playing her last match in a Thunder Basin uniform was followed up by the realization that she was named all-state.
“I was ecstatic because that was kind of one of the big things I was pushing for this year,” Thomas said. “I got it so it was kind of just a surprise honestly. But I was excited for it.”
Thomas doesn’t take all the credit for earning the postseason awards. Neither trophy would be possible without the constant support both on and off the court from her teammates, she said.
“Without them I wouldn’t have been able to get into the gym and get the reps that I got by them hitting at me and serving at me,” Thomas said. “We wouldn’t have been able to receive these type of honors without them.”
With her high school volleyball days now behind her, Thomas’ focus now will shift to preparing to play college volleyball next fall. While the Bolts didn’t take home the state championship trophy the team aimed for last weekend, Thomas is feeling plenty of momentum coming out of her last season.
“I definitely gained a lot more confidence in myself — it’s more than I’ve ever had before in the past — and it’s not like a cocky type of confidence,” Thomas said. “I’m just proud of myself and the things I was able to accomplish in my last season.”
Spelts named all-state for second straight season
This year’s all-state honor is Spelts’ second consecutive volleyball season earning the award. The 6-foot, 2-inch junior is also a standout basketball player in the winter and the Bolts’ starting shortstop on the softball field in the spring.
Like Thomas, Spelts knows the award wouldn’t be possible without the help of her teammates. As the middle hitter, her success relies on assists at the net.
“I’m the last to get the ball and it takes a whole team to pass the ball and set the ball,” Spelts said. “I’m just really lucky to have such a great team. It feels like more of a team thing than an individual award.
“But I do feel very lucky to be awarded this again.”
The Bolts went into the state tournament with the goal of winning the school’s first volleyball title since it opened in 2017. While the team fell short to the eventual-champions of Laramie in the semifinals, Spelts was proud of the way she and her teammates were able to end the season on a high note.
“We played our hearts out,” Spelts said. “We played 100% so there really wasn’t anything to regret about the season. ... It was just good to go out on a win.
“Even though we didn’t end up exactly where we wanted to be, it was still good to come out after a big loss like that and finish as a team.”
With basketball season quickly approaching, Spelts’ attention will be away from volleyball for the majority of the rest of the academic year. But she’s already looking ahead to becoming a three-time all-state selection during her senior season next year.
“I’m pretty excited for next year,” Spelts said. “I know we have some great girls coming back and it will be interesting to see what it looks like. I’m always excited to see what Martin decides to do with the team and I’m just always excited to play.”
On top of the all-state selections, Spelts and Thomas both earned all-conference honors, along with senior teammates Taylor Hamilton and Hannah Durgin.
Campbell County senior Emma Daly was the lone Camels’ all-conference selection, earning her first all-conference accolade during her final season at CCHS. Daly had 219 kills and 80 blocks this year, CCHS coach Wendi Ruby said.
