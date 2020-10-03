Football
Twin Spruce 8th grade beats Newcastle 46-6
The Twin Spruce Junior High eighth grade football team beat Newcastle 46-6 on Tuesday.
Michael Biggs led the Warriors with 95 yards rushing and three touchdowns. Trenton Rosenau added 48 rushing yards and a touchdown while teammate Jack Bouzis ran for 42 yards and a score of his own.
The Eagles split kicking duties, with Danny Carsrud hitting on 3-4 extra points while Shayne Duvall was 2-2.
Defensively, Zach Wofford had a 60-yard interception return. Rosenau led the team with six tackles.
Cross-country
Twin Spruce runner places 2nd in Sheridan
The Twin Spruce Junior High cross-country team ran in Sheridan recently, competing against Sheridan, Buffalo, Tongue River and Big Horn.
The eighth grade boys had four runners compete, led by second-place finisher Corbin Branscom with a time of 11 minutes, 30 seconds.
Other eighth grade finishers for the boys were Deacon Cain (third), Sean Schroyer (15th) and Giacarlo Newman (16th).
The eighth grade girls were led by Jayden Haugen, who finished third with a time of 12:49.
Other eighth grade finishers for the girls were Kendra Jensen (sixth), Caprice Hussey (12th), Samantha Marshall (13th), Hannah Dowdy (14th), Grace Holden (15th) and Caitlyn Kiehn (17th).
The seventh grade boys were led by overall winner Tatum Sorenson with a time of 11:47.
Other seventh grade finishers for the boys were Jaxon Richert (fifth), Reid Cassidy (6th), Luke Melinkovich (14th), Eban Norakovich (15th), Ethan Logan (20th) and Oliver Meyers (26th).
The seventh grade girls were led by Maliha Farooq, who finished sixth in a time of 13:32.
Other seventh grade girls finishers were Brooklynn Noble (11th), Keeara McColley (12th), Mya Fraser (13th), Delaney Gibson (19th), Leah Israelsen (21st), Isabella Halbrooks (22nd) and Anabel Mooney (24th).
— News Record Staff
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.