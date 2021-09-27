SWIMMING
Camels and Bolts dual Cheyenne in the pool
The Campbell County and Thunder Basin high school girls swimming and diving teams competed with Cheyenne Central and Cheyenne East on Friday at the Campbell County Aquatic Center.
The Camels beat Central 100-80 and East 135-50 while the Bolts beat East 89-82 and lost to Central 131-47. The Camels won six of the 12 events while Thunder Basin won two.
Campbell County’s Berkeley Christensen won the 200-yard individual medley with a time of 2 minutes, 15.69 seconds and the 100-yard butterfly with a time of 1:00.65. Zoe Gallion won the 200-yard freestyle (2:05.10) for the Camels.
CCHS also won three relay events. Christensen, Allison Granat, Skye Rehard and Cydney Pfaff won the 200-yard medley relay (1:52.78), Pfaff, Gallion, Ryann Drube and Haily Creary won the 200-yard freestyle relay (1:48.42) and Christensen, Rehard, Creary and Granat won the 400-yard freestyle relay (3:46.87).
Thunder Basin’s Madi Zach won the 100-yard freestyle with a time of 56.64 and Maleah Cope won the 1-meter diving event with a score of 198.60.
The Camels and Bolts also competed against each other for a dual Saturday morning. Campbell County beat Thunder Basin 108-65 and won nine of the 12 events.
CROSS-COUNTRY
CCHS, TBHS run at Rapid City Invite
The Thunder Basin and Campbell County high school cross-country teams traveled to South Dakota to run in the Rapid City Invite on Friday in Rapid City.
Camel Braik Hurm was the top-finisher from Gillette in eighth place with a time of 16 minutes, 25.69 seconds. Campbell County’s Sam Kjerstad finished 12th at 16:42.06 and Thunder Basin’s Carter Matthews finished 20th with a time of 17:01.17.
Behind Matthews for the Bolts was Patrick Hardesty in 78th (18:16.34), Nick Juelfs in 91st (18:47.64), Connor Phipps in 103rd (18:59.00) and James Jones in 133rd (20:35.13). For Campbell County, Corbin Branscom finished 41st (17:39.33), CJ Gaskins finished 115th (19:16.14), Lawson Lutgen finished 118th (19:23.21), Deacon Cain finished 124th (19:37.12) and Mathew Israelsen finished 134th (20:39.40).
On the girls side for Campbell County, Reilly Wilson finished 13th (19:15.55), Kendra Jensen finished 49th (21:12.58), Jayden Haugen finished 56th (21:22.55), Makayla Mayer finished 77th (21:57.62), Madison Melinkovich finished 83rd (22:05.06) and Bella Sheehan finished 100th (22:47.91).
For Thunder Basin, Abby Arnold finished 41st (20:48.61), Rylee Brandon finished 44th (20:59.20), Clara Bourgeois finished 58th (21:26.29), Syri Johnson finished 62nd (21:36.70), Megan Doherty finished 104th (22:57.76), Adelynn Matthews finished 108th (23:05.95), Madison Lubben finished 110th (23:14.62) and Rylee Hudson finished 116th (23:44.66).
VOLLEYBALL
Bolts, Camels compete at Casper Invite
The Thunder Basin and Campbell County high school volleyball teams played in the Casper Invite on Friday and Saturday.
The Bolts went 3-2 and lost in the semifinals in the gold bracket. The Camels went 4-2 and won the championship of the silver bracket on Saturday.
The Bolts beat Big Horn 2-0 (25-17, 26-24) and Cheyenne South 2-0 (25-17, 25-21) and lost to Evanston 2-1 (19-25, 25-18, 15-8) on day one. In the gold bracket, Thunder Basin beat Evanston 2-0 (25-19, 25-23) before losing to the eventual-champions of Kelly Walsh 2-0 (27-25, 25-9) in the semifinals.
The Camels beat Rawlins 2-1 (25-14, 23-25, 15-8) and lost to Cheyenne East 2-0 (26-24, 25-15) and Natrona County 2-0 (25-15, 25-19) to clinch a spot in the silver bracket for day two.
On Saturday, the Camels beat Worland 2-1 (18-25, 25-5, 15-5) in the quarterfinals and beat Cheyenne Central 2-1 (21-25, 25-23, 15-10) in the semifinals. In the championship match of the silver bracket, Campbell County beat Big Horn 2-0 (25-21, 25-23).
