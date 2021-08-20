The Campbell County High School boys and girls tennis teams both started the conference season 2-1 this week at the Campbell County Recreation Center Field House.
The boys beat Powell 5-0 and Cody 3-2 on Thursday before dropping to Jackson 3-2 on Friday. The girls also beat Powell 4-1 and Cody 4-1 before losing to Jackson 3-2. The three duals were moved indoors due to rain.
Against Powell, Jason Fink beat Ethan Bartholomew 10-4 at No. 1 singles and Kody Kline beat Aiden Chandler 10-6 at No. 2 singles. Marcus Sarvey and Tully Allison beat Kolt Flores and Cade Queen 10-6 at No. 1 doubles, Rylan Robertson and Kyle Barton beat CJ Barrus and Kalin Hicswa 10-7 at No. 2 doubles and Hayden Lemm and EJ Hallcroft beat Wesley Preator and Harrison Paul 10-9 (7-3 tiebreaker) at No. 3 doubles.
On the girls side, Alexa Richert beat Chase Anderson 10-2 at No. 1 singles and Abi Neary beat Kaili Wisniewski 10-3 at No. 2 doubles. Mary Bouzis and Maddie Edwards beat Lila Asay and Sydney Hull 10-1 at No. 1 doubles and Bailey Gray and Samantha Torres beat Lachelle Lee and Hannah Sears 10-8 at No. 3 doubles.
Powell's lone win came at No. 2 doubles where Alli Harp and Hannah Hincks beat Payton Whitt and Halo Miller 10-8.
Against Cody, Fink beat CJ Dominick 10-1 at No. 1 singles, Sarvey and Allison beat Cody Champlin and Mitchell Schwab 10-6 at No. 1 doubles and Robertson and Barton beat William Law and Micah Idema 10-3 at No. 2 doubles.
Kline lost to Tade Geving 10-8 at No. 2 singles and Lemm and Hallcroft lost to Jospeh Kilpack and Carter Thompson 10-6 at No. 3 doubles.
For the girls, Richert beat Raegan Staggs 10-7 at No. 1 singles and Neary beat Anna Brenner 10-5 at No. 2 singles. Bouzis and Edwards beat Hudson Selk and Karina Schoessler 10-8 at No. 1 doubles and Gray and Torres beat Liliana Fink and Ellie Wassink 10-8 at No. 3 doubles.
Cody's Noelle Graham and Madison Christer beat Whitt and Lexi Alexander10-9 (10-8 tiebreaker) at No. 2 doubles.
Against Jackson on Friday, Sarvey and Allison beat Oliver Jost and Adam Olson 6-2, 4-6 and 7-6 (7-2 tiebreaker) at No. 1 doubles and Robertson and Barton beat Henry Wold and Will Aepli 6-7, 6-4 and 7-6 (7-4 tiebreaker) at No. 2 doubles.
Fink lost to Campbell Gervais 6-2 and 6-4 at No. 1 singles, Kline lost to Hayden Clark 6-0 and 7-5 at No. 2 singles and Lemm and Hallcroft lost to Jack Stotle and Charlie Webb 2-6, 6-3 and 6-4 at No. 3 doubles.
The Camel girls also lost 3-2 to Jackson, with Campbell County's wins coming by Richert over Anna Rerill 6-3 and 6-3 at No. 1 singles and Neary over Christa Finlay 6-2 and 6-3 at No. 2 singles.
The Camels were swept in doubles matches, with Bouzis and Edwards losing 7-5 and 6-1 to Olivia Webb and Katie Wylie at No. 1 doubles, Whitt and Miller losing 6-4 and 6-4 to Maya Frris and Cecily Ross at No. 2 doubles and Gray and Torres losing 7-5 and 6-4 to Emily Stafford and Beatrix Goldstein at No. 3 doubles.
The Camel boys will next travel to Nebraska to play Gering, Alliance and Scottsbluff at 10 a.m. Thursday. The girls will play next at Rapid City Stevens and Central at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Aug. 31.
