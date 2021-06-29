A year ago, Kaden Race wasn’t clear on what the future held for him beyond high school.
The Campbell County High School junior knew he wanted to play college baseball, he just wasn’t sure if or where he’d get an opportunity.
But a month removed from graduating as part of the Class of 2021, Race’s future has come into focus. The American Legion Post 42 baseball team’s ace pitcher and starting shortstop has committed to play baseball at Yakima Valley College in Washington state.
While excited to attend college in a new place, Race understands how few people get an opportunity to play the sport they love beyond high school.
“It’s definitely a blessing to be able to continue to play the game at the next level,” Race said. “Baseball is such an unforgiving sport and you go through ups and downs, but for a lot of people going to play at the next level is kind of hard.
“Being one of the few that can move on is awesome.”
Race will join a Yaks team that finished this past season 27-7 overall and in second place in the Northwest Athletic Conference East Region, according to the school’s website. Race was recruited as a two-way player and will pitch and hit for Yakima when he arrives there in the fall.
Last year, Race was dominant for the Roughriders at the plate and on the mound. He was voted first-team all-state and was named the 2020 Wyoming Pitcher of the Year.
Race, who earned second-team honors in 2019, tossed 61 innings and tallied an 8-1 record with a 1.72 ERA and 74 strikeouts last season. He held opposing batters to a .207 batting average against him.
At the plate, Race was fourth on the team with a .355 batting average with 48 RBIs on 61 hits. He also scored 71 times.
Going into this weekend’s 36th annual Hladky Memorial Tournament, Race’s success on both sides of the ball has translated into his senior year.
In 40 games, Race is hitting .388 with two home runs, 45 hits and 61 runs. On the mound, he’s pitched 42.2 innings with a 2.95 ERA and 68 strikeouts.
Now with the weight of a college decision off his back, Race said he looks forward to enjoying the rest of his senior season for the Roughriders.
“It’s definitely a huge stress reliever,” Race said. “Anyone who’s getting recruited will tell you that it definitely takes the weight off your shoulders once you finally make that decision.”
Camel QB1 moves on
While Race made a name for himself playing American Legion baseball, he also was the starting quarterback for the Camels on the gridiron his junior and senior seasons.
Not only did Race lead the CCHS offense, he was one of the few quarterbacks in the state to play both ways. On defense, he was a hard-hitting linebacker. While his athleticism was always on display on offense, his defensive presence led him to become the Camels’ lone selection for this year’s Shrine Bowl in Casper.
The all-star game featuring graduated seniors is made up of players voted on by head coaches across the state.
As a senior, Race was selected first-team all-conference on defense for the Camels. The versatile athlete was No. 12 in the state with 12.1 defensive points per game and compiled 67 tackles, six tackles for loss, one fumble recovery and two blocked punts.
On offense, Race was No. 5 in the state in all-purpose yards with 189.6 per game and had 1,706 total yards on the season.
Thankful for the Roughriders
Race doesn’t take all the credit for his success on the baseball diamond, saying none of it would be possible without the help of his teammates and coach Nate Perleberg.
Race will be the 56th Roughrider to play college baseball since Perleberg took over the program in 2006.
“All the coaches in the program always pushed me and the past players that I’ve played with over the years, I definitely owe a huge thanks to those guys,” Race said.
In Yakima, Race plans on majoring in wildlife biology. Growing up on a ranch with his family, he’s always had an interest in studying animals.
Race and his Roughriders teammates return to the field for a conference doubleheader on the road at Cheyenne Post 6 at 3 and 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.