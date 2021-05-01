The Campbell County High School boys soccer team was swept by a pair of Cheyenne schools over the weekend. The Camels lost to Cheyenne East 3-2 in overtime Friday night before falling to Cheyenne Central 2-0 Saturday afternoon.
Against East, goals by Joel Varela and Ever Leyva helped push the game to overtime against the Thunderbirds but a Thunderbird goal in overtime gave the Camels the loss.
On Saturday, Campbell County was able to battle with the No. 3-ranked team in the WyoPrep.com coaches and media boys soccer rankings but a late goal by Central put the game just out of reach.
The losses drop the Camels to 3-9 overall and 3-2-0-4 in conference play. Campbell County will enter the last week of the regular season with a pair of big conference games left on the schedule.
The Camels will host Sheridan Tuesday evening at CCHS before traveling to Thunder Basin Friday night for a crosstown match to end the regular season.
Campbell County will host the regional tournament starting May 13.
