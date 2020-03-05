It only took one quarter Thursday night for Thunder Basin to take a stranglehold on its first-round matchup of the 4A East Regional Tournament.
Senior Jersie Taylor scored eight points and assisted on five more, as the TBHS girls basketball team took a 22-5 lead over Laramie into the second quarter. Another big run to start the third quarter, this time 14-0, gave the Bolts complete control and they parlayed that into a 59-34 win.
“It was a great first three quarters. I was very pleased with their intensity and their want for the ball,” TBHS coach Braidi Lutgen said. “We just went and got every ball today. Great first game.”
The Bolts set the tone right from the opening tip. Senior Molly Strub controlled it and then two passes later, junior Gabby Drube was scoring a layup for the 2-0 lead. Then Taylor went to work.
She scored the next four and also made a steal that led to an and-one finish by Strub to give Thunder Basin the 9-3 lead with 5:30 remaining. Over the next three minutes, Taylor scored four more points and also found junior Sydney Solem for a layup and senior Payton McGrath for an open 3.
It was clear that as postseason basketball arrived, Taylor was ready to play her best basketball.
“It’s my last year. I’m excited and I’m ready to finish the way I want to,” Taylor said. “The postseason gets me more amped up, gets me more excited. We look forward to playing a lot more.”
Laramie’s only contribution to the scoreboard up to that point was a 3-pointer in the opening minute and Bolts built a 19-3 lead before allowing another score with 45 seconds left. Fast starts have become Thunder Basin’s calling card this season and it all starts with the defense.
“It’s what gets us going. It’s what gets our bench going and then for the rest of the game, you just play fast,” Taylor said.
The 22-5 lead going into the second quarter turned into a 20-point advantage less than a minute later when Taylor knocked down her second 3-pointer of the game. Laramie played the TBHS evenly the rest of the quarter, until Drube converted an and-one layup in the final minute to make it 37-15 at halftime.
The Bolts weren’t content with the 22-point cushion and blitzed the Plainsmen again to start the third quarter. TBHS scored 14 straight points, including 3s by Breckyn Hamlin on back-to-back possessions, and the lead swelled to 49-15 with 4:24 left.
“In the first quarter, I felt like I couldn’t hit anything, so hitting those two felt good,” Hamlin said.
Thunder Basin’s defense was stifling in the third, forcing six turnovers and only allowing four points. The Bolts forced half of those turnovers on three straight possessions right after the 3-minute mark, as a pair of steals by McGrath and one by Drube resulted in three fastbreak layups.
Thunder Basin was within two points of triggering the mercy rule/running clock, but Drube’s layup to end the third quarter tied the biggest lead of the game at 57-19.
Lutgen wasn’t pleased with the fourth-quarter performance, as Laramie outscored the Bolts 15-2 to finish out the game. But the 25-point margin was plenty to push the Bolts into the regional semifinals.
Taylor, who saw limited minutes once the lead got out of hand in the second half, led Thunder Basin with 14 points and five assists. Drube was the other Bolt in double figures with 11, while Hamlin added eight.
The top-ranked Thunder Basin girls basketball team had a lot of expectations coming into the postseason and met them by turning Laramie into the latest victim of its 14-game winning steak. But its just the first game of the postseason.
“It feels good,” Taylor said. “We have a lot bigger games to look forward to and get ready for, but it’s a good start.”
The Bolts, who are the No. 1 seed from the Northeast quad, will face off against the Southeast's No. 2 seed, Cheyenne Central, in the semifinal Friday at 5 p.m. They beat the Indians 65-44 on Jan. 14.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.