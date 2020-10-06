The Gillette Blue Jays fastpitch fall softball team hosted a tournament in Gillette this past weekend at the Energy Capital Sports Complex.
Teams from around the state were in Gillette, as well as a team from Miles City Community College in Montana. The Blue Jays varsity and JV teams played both days.
The Blue Jays varsity played six games throughout the tournament. The team went 2-4 on the weekend, coach Jim West said, facing some good competition in the tournament and losing to both MCCC and the Rebels twice.
Saturday night was senior night for the Blue Jays' varsity fall team. With high school softball slated to become an official high school sport in the spring, West said it could potentially be one of the last senior nights for the travel softball program.
"It's always an emotional time," West said. "They've been playing together almost their entire life but it's a good time."
The Blue Jays will travel to MCCC this weekend for another tournament, West said.
