The Camels offense started with a bang, as running back Vijay Pitter smashed up the middle of the Cheyenne South defense, found 71 yards worth of green grass in front of him, and scored a touchdown on the first play of the game.
“I went through the line. Next thing I know, no one was on me. So I kept running,” Pitter, who notched his longest run of the season on the play, said. “There was some heat on my back. I could feel it.”
Campbell County (2-6) rode the opening play, and Pitter’s four-touchdown, 200-plus rushing yard first half performance to the team’s first runaway victory since the creation of Thunder Basin High School. When the running clock hit 00:00 at Camel Stadium on Friday night, the Camels had taken their second victory of the season, 48-7, on senior night at CCHS.
“Defensively, we were assignment sound. Offensively we were getting great push. We had a lot of confidence up front,” Camels coach Andrew Rose said. “Everybody did their role. Everybody did their part tonight.”
Pitter surpassed 1,000 rushing yards on the season in the second quarter of the game when he ran for a 47-yard touchdown, his third of the game, with 8:18 left in the second quarter to give the Camels a 21-0 lead.
A 1,000-yard season was one of his goals from the start of the year when he broke onto the scene as one of the top backs in the state.
He sat out the second half of last week’s game against Sheridan because he suffered a thumb injury on a tackle. However, it didn’t slow the senior down Friday, and he had his top rushing performance of the season in his last game at Camel Stadium.
“My line kept up with me and I was able to get down field,” Pitter said. “I didn’t expect it at all.”
After Pitter’s third score, quarterback Kaden Race connected with Hunter Kramer for a 31-yard touchdown reception. It was the first touchdown of Kramer’s career and put the Camels ahead 28-0.
Pitter ran for a 29-yard touchdown with 57 seconds left in the half, and that score gave the Camels a 35-0 lead headed into the locker room.
The Camels defense made the Bison punt on every drive of the first half except for one, when defensive back Zach Wilcox intercepted Bison quarterback Braeden Hughes’ pass with 3:38 to play in the second quarter.
Wilcox pointed to the defensive line for the success the defense had while allowing the fewest points against all season. The Camels tallied six tackles for loss in the game.
“I don’t think (Hughes) was ready for the D-line’s pressure. I don’t think they were ready for that at all,” Wilcox said. “He would get a little shaky and overthrow. It was all D-line tonight.”
Bison running back Alex Soto, who ran for over 150 yards in last season’s Campbell County-Cheyenne South game, suffered an injury early in the game.
On the first offensive drive of the second half, the Camels had a little Deja Vu from the first quarter, this time with sophomore running back Will Miller. He took the handoff on the first play of the drive and ran it up the right side and cut back to the middle for a 64-yard touchdown run.
Wilcox capped the Camel scoring with a 26-yard touchdown reception from fourth-string quarterback Matt Engel. The touchdown made it 48-0 with 6:40 left to play in the game.
The Bison scored their only touchdown with 2:26 left in the game. Bison receiver Jeremiah Moyte caught a 10-yard touchdown pass from Hughes for the Bison’s second receiving touchdown of the season and a final score of 48-7.
“Defensively, I couldn’t be more proud,” Rose said. “They were all playing assignment-sound tonight.”
“This is the first time in three years that we’ve had a running clock. That we’ve been the instigator of a running clock.” Rose said about the team’s first blowout victory after two seasons full of blowout losses. “During the game I’m sitting there thinking, ‘We were there.’”
Pitter led with 233 yards on 15 carries, all coming in the first half. He also ran in for a 6-yard touchdown to make the score 14-0 with 5:02 left in the first quarter. Miller ran the ball five times for 121 yards and a touchdown. The Camels finished with 422 yards on the ground.
Pitter didn’t have a carry in the second half. He came into the game with 850 rushing yards, and now has 1,083 with one regular season game to play.
Race ended 1-for-2 with 31 passing yards, a touchdown pass, and no interceptions before Engel came in.
The Bison were led by running back Macarius Wright, who ran the ball 13 times for 93 yards. Hughes completed 5-of-14 pass attempts for 70 yards, a touchdown and an interception.
Cheyenne South won its first game of the season last week over Laramie, and that may have played a factor in the game, Wilcox said.
“When we got our first (win) against Laramie, Week 4, we got our a**es handed to us because we were too pumped up and it kind of just hit us,” he said. “It probably happened the same thing with them. They weren’t ready for the heat to come.”
For senior night, 19 Camel senior players were introduced before the game, escorted by parents and siblings. The 2019 CCHS football senior class is larger than the last two classes combined.
Friday’s game was the last that the seniors will ever play at Camel Stadium.
“It’s a good one to end on. A really good one to end on,” Pitter said. “I grew up playing football with these guys.”
The Camels were the only previously 1-6 team to earn a victory on Friday night, moving them into No. 7 seed in Class 4A.
Campbell County plays at Kelly Walsh on Friday in the final regular season game of the year. With a win, Campbell County would secure the No. 7 seed in the playoffs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.