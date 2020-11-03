Going into the regional tournament, the Thunder Basin High School volleyball was missing a key component on the bench.
Winnett Martin, the head coach for the Bolts, was forced to quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19 on Oct. 26. With the regional tournament starting last Thursday in Casper, the Bolts had no choice but to move into the playoffs without her.
“Monday was a little stressful,” assistant coach John Bayles said about learning of the diagnosis last week. “We got the news Monday, but we all as coaches made it work.”
Bayles, who has coached volleyball at Thunder Basin since the school opened in 2017, took over the team while Martin watched the livestream from her couch at home. The playoffs started Thursday with a win-or-go-home match with cross-town Campbell County.
“That first match was definitely a little nervy,” Bayles said. “But once you get into the match you kind of settle in.”
The key difference between Bayles and Martin is he’s a lot less vocal than the head coach, Bayles said. He said the leadership from the Bolts’ four seniors was critical going into the playoffs without Martin on the bench.
“All the players have been great,” Bayles said. “It’s not like I haven’t been around them, but they kind of reacted in the same way I did and they did a really good job. We kind of all met halfway and did it all together.”
Since opening in 2017, the Bolts have made the playoffs every season. Having lost in the state championship match last year, Bayles said the girls are experienced in the playoffs and know what it takes to succeed at the postseason level.
Against Campbell County, the Bolts came out and lost the first set before winning three in a row to knock the Camels out of the playoffs. Thunder Basin went into the championship game of the Northeast quad regional against Kelly Walsh with a guaranteed state spot, but lost to the Trojans in five sets.
The Bolts had a break until Saturday, but Martin was still stuck in quarantine. Bayles led Thunder Basin into the second half of the regional tournament that decided seeding for the state tournament this weekend.
After taking second place in the quad tournament, the Bolts were matched up against undefeated No. 1 seed Laramie (19-0) in the first round. Thunder Basin lost in three sets.
Under Bayles, the Bolts responded in the third-place game, sweeping Cheyenne East in three sets 26-24, 25-16 and 25-22.
The third-place finish clinched the No. 3 seed from the East for the Bolts in the state tournament Saturday in Casper. Thunder Basin will play the loser of the West cross-quad championship between Rock Springs and Natrona County.
Bayles led the Bolts to a 2-2 record in the regional tournament and a No. 3 seed at state in the head coach’s absence.
Martin, who said she plans to return for state, said watching on from her couch was stressful, but she had full confidence in Bayles.
The state tournament will be held on one day this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Bolts will need to win three straight matches to claim the Class 4A title.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.