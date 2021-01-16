Halfway through the Wyoming prep wrestling season, Dylan and Lane Catlin have put together a combined record of 29-1.
Although the brothers wrestle 80 pounds apart, the pair bring similar of strength and tenacity to the mat for the Thunder Basin High School wrestling team.
Dylan is a senior in the 138-pound weight class and is 13-1 so far this season. His younger brother Lane, 16-0, is a sophomore wrestling at 220 pounds. Both are ranked No. 1 in their respective weight classes in Class 4A by wyowrestling.com.
“I love it,” Dylan said about wrestling with his younger brother. “Me and him are really close and we have another brother (age 13) and we’re all just super close. It’s really fun just having (Lane) in the room and I just know, even outside of wrestling, that he’ll always have my back.
“He’s a little bigger than me, but it’s really fun wrestling with him because he’s my brother.”
While Dylan and Lane wrestled together last season as well, this year on varisity has given both an opportunity to watch each other wrestle as the season progresses.
In a normal season, the team would have already had a bracketed tournament under its belt at this point. Because of COVID-19 restrictions limiting teams to only participating in duals until the state meet, Dylan, Lane and the rest of the Bolts have learned to adjust.
“Duals are so much more fun,” Dylan said. “The tournaments are fun to do and you get to see a lot of different people, but the duals make it so much more fun.
“Just the atmosphere of a dual … everyone is watching one mat and it’s not like a tournament where there’s a whole lot of different mats going on all at once.”
Having only one match happening at a time has allowed the brothers to watch each other wrestle, something that doesn’t always happen when different weight classes wrestle at the same time in tournaments.
“It’s really fun to just sit back and watch him,” Dylan said. “Sometimes the emotions come out, but it’s really fun just to be able to be there and watch him. When he comes off the mat, sometimes I’ll be there for him to show him something or tell him something he could have done differently.”
The success the Catlin brothers are finding on the mat this season isn’t surprising. Last year as a freshman, Lane placed fourth at state in the 195-pound weight class.
Dylan finished third at 138 pounds last year and in 2019 as a sophomore. As a freshman, Dylan placed fifth at 120 pounds.
“This is the best shape I’ve ever been in in my whole entire life,” Dylan said. “I didn’t really notice how good of shape until the season started. I feel like I can go out there for six minutes and go hard pretty much the whole time. So I feel really good this year.”
Lane said his favorite part of wrestling at Thunder Basin is the relationships he’s been able to build with his teammates so far, including with his brother.
“We have a great relationship on the team as a group of guys,” Lane said. “(Dylan’s) been a role model in my life since I was younger. He always pushes me to be better.
“Watching Dylan go out there and do his thing, it makes me want to go out there and perform just like he does.”
Team goals
While wrestlers face the individual task of beating the opponent standing in front of them, both Catlins have high hopes for Thunder Basin as a team for the state meet at the end of the season.
Last year, the Bolts finished fourth with a team score of 189.
“It’s really good to kind of put our name out there and let other teams know that we’re not just a team you’re going to be able to push over,” Dylan said. “It’s always going to be a battle. When we’re matching up with a team, they shouldn’t be just coming out thinking they’ll be able to push us over.
“Once we get guys in the right spots, we’re going to be even tougher.”
Lane agreed, saying the Bolts’ hot start to the season has given the team a lot of positive energy.
“I feel like we pretty good momentum going,” Lane said. “I feel like as a team, we’re doing pretty good and I think we’ll start improving even more as the season goes on.”
Brotherly love
Lane has always looked up to his older brother. Now that they’re both in high school, looking up to his brother has become more of a metaphor.
“There has been times in my life where I’ve been bigger than (physically), but it always seems to catch up with me right when I get ahead of him,” Dylan said. “If we got into a fight, I don’t think I would be able to win.”
While Lane loves his brother and appreciates the support and guidance he gives him on and off the mat, the sophomore agrees with his older brother’s assessment.
“I could take him any day,” Lane said.
Luckily for both, their focus isn’t on wrestling each other, but the best of the best in the Class 4A of Wyoming. The state wrestling meet will be Feb. 26-27 in Casper.
