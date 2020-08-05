Several aspects of fall sports, including schedules, will look much different this year.
The biggest changes will be seen in sports that often compete in large tournaments or events, such as volleyball, swimming, golf and cross-country, the Wyoming High School Activities Association decided at its rescheduling meeting Monday in Casper.
The big tournaments will be a thing of the past because the WHSAA is limiting the number of teams at regular season events.
For volleyball, no more than four teams will be allowed for each gym at a tournament. But for tournaments like the Gillette Invite, Campbell County and Thunder Basin high schools would each count as a site that four teams can come to.
Volleyball teams will be able to play more than one team in a day, but two-day invitationals are no longer an option.
There is also a big shakeup for the state volleyball tournament, with the 1A, 2A, 3A, and 4A events each being held in separate one-day increments, according to the WHSAA.
The golf, cross-country and swimming and diving teams also will face several new changes, with golf and swimming having fairly similar restrictions.
For both sports, events will be limited to 80 participants, while swimming and diving will also be limited to four teams per meet. That means the eight- to 12-team swim meets that CCHS and TBHS host will now need to be split into multiple different events.
At golf tournaments, there will be no use of course facilities like the driving range or putting green prior to the events in order to promote social distancing. Shotgun starts will be implemented at all events, where pairings start on different holes to begin the tournament.
For all sports, the WHSAA guidelines say that athletes aren't required to wear face masks during the competition, but coaches and players are strongly recommended to wear them before and after the event.
There also could be more changes coming to the football schedule, according to the WHSAA guidelines.
"Depending on state health orders, the season may be shortened and playoffs would begin earlier or reduced based on information provided to the WHSAA," it said.
The athletic directors from CCHS and TBHS are set to meet Wednesday to discuss more important fall sports topics like restrictions for fans in the stands.
