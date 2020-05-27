The Gillette Roughriders never won a tournament last season, despite recording 62 wins over the summer.
It only took one weekend to get it done this year after a lengthy delay to the start of the season.
The Roughriders hit the ground running this past weekend and couldn’t have asked for a better start. They went 5-0 to win the annual Spring Classic on their home field at Hladky Memorial Stadium, including two wins over perennial Wyoming American Legion baseball powerhouse Cheyenne Post 6.
“To have some great competition and still go 5-0 on the weekend really shows what our team’s about,” senior Hayden Sylte said. “It’s a really good feeling.”
The expectation from coach Nate Perleberg coming into the season was that the Riders were going to have an extremely deep pitching rotation, and that proved true. Over the five weekend games, Gillette posted a team ERA of 1.8.
The pleasant surprise came from Gillette’s offense, which was a bit of a question mark coming into the weekend. During the team’s two scrimmages leading up the tournament, the offense could only muster two runs and struggled against their own pitchers.
Perleberg said that left him wondering whether his pitching was that good or if it might take some time for his batters to find a groove. That question was answered quickly when the Riders had 19 runs during an 11-3 win over Evanston and an 8-3 win over Sheridan to start the tournament Friday and Saturday.
“The middle of our lineup just kind of blew up and I think they’re going to be able to do that all season,” Sylte said.
Mason Powell was one of the biggest standouts at the plate for the Roughriders. He finished the weekend 8-12, including a bomb that cleared the scoreboard in left field Friday night. He also had four RBIs in back-to-back wins over Cheyenne Post 6 to secure the championship.
It was a weekend of timely hitting for the Roughriders and they seemed to have an answer right when they needed it. Sylte said scoring runs with two outs was a big key for the team and helped keep the momentum on Gillette’s side.
“That was really big. Being able to do that really puts it to a team,” Sylte said. “They’re getting confident with two outs and being able to put up a big number on them really shifts the momentum.”
The most dramatic hit of the weekend came Sunday night, after Cheyenne came back to tie the game at 3-3 heading into the bottom of the seventh inning. Gillette responded by loading the bases and Cole Swisher plated the game-winning run with his first career walk-off hit to win 4-3.
That set up a rematch in the championship Monday and the Roughriders took advantage of a gem from two of their pitchers. Kaden Race got the start and the win for Gillette as the talented Post 6 lineup could barely put the ball in play.
During a stretch from the end of the first inning to the start of the fourth, Race struck out eight batters in a row and only gave up one hit. Then Sylte came on in relief and shut the door with four more strikeouts for the 6-1 win.
“Our pitching was great this whole weekend. Everybody that threw this weekend was an absolute dude out there on the mound,” Race said. “We have a lot of guys that know how to pitch and have been in games before and can keep their composure.”
The Roughriders also had two talented arms battling Post 6 Sunday night. Bode Rivenes started and Matt Newlin came on in relief, and they were just a strike away in the top of the seventh from winning 3-1. But Cheyenne came up with a big two-out hit to tie the game at three.
Perleberg said it was nice to be able to go through a whole tournament and still have two of his best pitchers, Race and Sylte, available for the championship.
The fast start was a testament to the preparation during the three weeks leading up to the tournament. Even though the Roughriders didn’t know they’d be playing baseball this summer, they prepared like it was a certainty.
“We’ve worked really hard in the offseason. With the whole coronavirus, it’s been tough. But it shows we’ve put in some good work,” senior Garrett Lynde said. “We weren’t sure if we were going to play or not, but we always practiced like we were going to and we stayed ready.”
The Roughriders have a busy schedule in the coming weeks.
They’re back on the diamond Wednesday afternoon for a double header in Sheridan at 3 and 5 p.m. Then they head to Cheyenne for a quad tournament Saturday and Sunday.
