The Campbell County High School golf program was one of the hardest hit programs by the opening of Thunder Basin in 2017.
The Camels haven’t fielded a girls golf team since the split, and that trend will likely continue this year. Campbell County had five girls sign up on the first day of practice earlier this month but some will likely play JV this fall, assistant coach Matt Mordecai said.
The boys team had decent numbers with a total of 12 boys going out for the team this year. The Camels started the season with a total of 17 players this fall compared to just five in 2017 (five boys, zero girls).
The Camel boys finished fifth at last year’s state tournament in Jackson with a total score of 695. The Camels did not score a girls team.
“I’m excited for this year’s group,” Mordecai said. “I think we have a lot of good pieces out here.”
The Camel boys graduated their top 2 players from last year but have plenty of new talent to take over bigger roles at the varsity level. The top returner for Campbell County will be all-state senior Peyton Wasson for the boys.
Wasson finished 10th at last year’s state tournament with a score of 167. He’ll be joined on varsity by Jackson Evans and Dawson Reed who both finished with scores of 195 at state last fall.
Drew Gemar will likely fill out the Camels’ varsity lineup in the No. 4 or No. 5 slot as a freshman, Mordecai said. With 10 boys total on the team, Mordecai and head coach Bryan Young will use the first few regular season tournaments to try and hammer out a concrete lineup going into the Class 4A East state qualifier.
Golfers who finish in the top 20 at the state qualifier will punch their tickets to the state tournament at White Mountain Golf Course in Rock Springs next month. The two-day tournament will run Sept. 16-17.
On the girls side, Myah Hammerquist returns after being the Camels’ only female varsity golfer for the past three seasons. Hammerquist finished with a score of 199 as a junior at last year’s state tournament.
Freshman Gabrielle Givens has shown enough talent to be the Camels’ No. 2 girls golfer on varsity but can only play JV during her first year in high school. She transferred from Sage Valley Junior High to Twin Spruce and must sit out one full year of varsity sports because of guidelines set by the Campbell County School District, Mordecai said.
The Camels started the season at a one-day tournament in Sheridan on Aug. 10. The boys team finished third out of six teams with a score of 341 and the girls finished fifth with a score of 377.
Three Camel boys finished inside the top 10 at the event, including Evans in sixth with an 83, Reed in seventh with an 84 and Wasson in eighth with an 85. Gemar shot an 89 and Connor King shot a 102.
Both Campbell County and Thunder Basin will host their only home tournament of the season this week. The Gillette Invite will be played Thursday and Friday at Bell Nob Golf Course in Gillette.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.