When Joe Zabel lines up to tee off for a round of golf with friends Yolanda Nichols and Emily Bybee, he has a few more things to do than most golfers before he can start playing.
First he swings his body onto the cart and buckles in his waist belt. Before he hits, he buckles his chest strap and slides the toggle switch on his chair up, raising the seat forward to an angle that puts him in almost a standing position.
Zabel became paraplegic in 2018 when he fell 40 feet while rock climbing in Moab, Utah. It was on the first day of a vacation with his wife and some friends and he had to be taken to Colorado by air ambulance. He has been using a wheelchair ever since.
In Zabel’s early adult years, well before the accident, he went on a business trip where he managed to play a good round of golf. After that, his wife bought him clubs and he started to play. He says he was never very good, but enjoyed playing and staying active with his wife and friends.
An injury like the one he had is hard to handle. The challenge physically is monumental, but the mental obstacle is even greater. Everyone’s injury and ability level differ, which means some aren’t as willing to try new things like golfing from a handicap golf cart.
But Zabel thinks that the disabled community in town can do a better job of organizing themselves to get active and play sports. He envisions a future for the Rec Center that includes sport wheelchairs so paraplegic locals can play sports like basketball or rugby, which Zabel is particularly interested in trying.
“There really are no disability sports in Gillette, and that’s not just in Gillette that’s everywhere,” Zabel said. “I called the parks and rec department in Boise, and they even have a disability department and she told me how difficult it is (to organize adult programs). It’s easy to get the kids together, but it’s hard to keep the adult disability programs together.”
So when Zabel saw a Facebook post featuring a SoloRider handicap golf cart, he began reaching out to Campbell County Parks and Rec Executive Director Dwayne Dillinger about getting one.
The SoloRider golf cart is a single-person golf cart that goes for $16,000. The county received a grant from the Christopher and Dana Reeve Foundation which covered the cost of the cart.
The cart holds a golf bag in the front with a basket behind the seat. On the seat, there are two belts — one around the golfer’s waist and another around the chest. Golfers can then swivel the chair to face perpendicular away from the cart on either side to line up for a shot. The toggle switch is next to the seat and moves it up and down.
Once Zabel secures himself in the cart, he aligns the cart to his ball. He swivels to the right and lines the ball up with his front, left hand. He swings one handed — almost like a tennis backhand — with his left hand. Zabel is a lefty, and when he tries to hit it left handed, he struggles to get power behind his shot without the ability to turn his hips. So he’s adapted his swing.
He’s adapted his golf game like most of his life since his injury. But he tries to remain active, enjoy life and do the things he’s always done — even if that means it takes him a few extra strokes on a par three.
Zabel has been able to take the cart out a couple times. His typical cheery self shows out. With his friends, he’s smiling and making jokes — mostly at himself and his golf game.
The cart has a decent amount of power, just like any other cart. But there are a few advantages, most notably the ability to drive the cart on the green.
Most carts require six batteries to operate, which ends up being the greatest part of the cart’s total weight. The SoloRider only requires two, which drastically reduces the pounds per square inch that the cart is applying to the green. Mix the weight in with some slightly wider wheels and Dillinger says that the cart is probably easier on the greens than when people stand on it.
He’d like a few modifications to it. He keeps a claw grabber in his bag but having a basket attached to the chair to hold things like golf balls would be nice. The chest strap can be a little uncomfortable, which is why he takes it off when he isn’t about to hit, but it allows him to play again, something that was exceedingly difficult before.
Two years ago, Zabel tried to play on Wright’s golf course. He made it through two holes before he was too tired. He had to get around in his wheelchair and push himself through the rough while trying to swing. It didn’t work well.
But now with the SoloRider cart, he can get back to playing golf.
Zabel is hoping that this cart brings more people with disabilities out to golf and that the paraplegic community in Gillette can get more organized. He said he has already reached out to two friends who are quadriplegic in town about giving the SoloCart a test run. Zabel says he has eight or nine names in his phone of people in Gillette who could utilize the cart.
“I hope it gets used enough where I would have to call ahead and tell them to hold it for me,” Zabel said.
The carts are hard to find around Wyoming. Douglas has one and Cheyenne has two. Dillinger isn’t aware of any others in the state. Dillinger hopes that this will bring people from around the region to come visit Gillette and try the cart out.
For now, he’ll take advantage of the cart, whether it be golfing with friends, his wife or some of the other people in town. His score might feature a few more bogeys than pars, but he gets to enjoy the game like he did before his accident — and to him, that’s what it’s all about.
(1) comment
Keep swinging that club, Joe!
