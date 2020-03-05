One Thunder Basin High School indoor track and field team will be among the top six battling for a state championship Friday and Saturday. The other will be clawing for every point to climb its way up the standings as much as possible.
The WHSAA State Indoor Track and Field Championships are at the Campbell County Field House this weekend and the strong core of Bolts girls has has a chance to lead them into contention.
“The top six are going to be darn close,” TBHS coach Tanner Kelting said. “Our girls have all the chance in the world. They just have to go out and perform at their best this weekend. If everything goes right, we’ll have a good chance.”
Injury has taken away a few of Thunder Basin’s top athletes on the boys side, including senior Donovan Hoffman re-injuring a hamstring last week.
“For the boys, (the goal) is to go out and compete and fight for every point we can get,” Kelting said.
While Kelting said that the top six girls teams in the state might be separated by 15-20 points, the boys will look completely different with Sheridan as the runaway favorite.
Setting an example
High school athletes who truly love to run don’t come around every day. Many are trying improve physically for another sport during the indoor season, but there are a few that are there purely for track, Kelting said.
Thunder Basin has that in senior Kezley Yeager, who has emerged as the clear leader on the girls team. As the Bolts’ top-ranked athlete going into state, she is the one who sets an example every day for her team.
Even her senior teammates look up to her. Angela Youngs is an upperclassman who has been impressed with just how dedicated Yeager is.
“She loves it. She loves the training, she loves competing. I don’t think I’ve ever met anyone that loves track as much as Kezley does,” Youngs said. “It definitely helps, especially on days that I don’t want to push. She’s a huge part of getting everyone to push themselves.”
Youngs, who has been rehabbing a hip injury since her sophomore year, is now healthy and slightly closing the gap on Yeager. During the final meet of the regular season, Youngs placed third in the 55-meter dash, just 0.18 seconds behind her senior teammate.
“I just like running with her. She pushes me,” said Youngs, who hopes for a top-four finish in long jump and top eight in the 55.
Yeager’s top finishes are a source of motivation, but she also does her part on the sideline.
“She’s always encouraging us to do our best,” junior Annakaye Pitter said. “She’s so good in everything she does and then she’s always telling us, ‘You can do it.’”
Pitter, who is one of Yeager’s biggest competitors in the 200-meter dash, said Yeager stepped into a leadership role as soon as she arrived at TBHS as a sophomore. Even if Yeager isn’t vocal, she leads by example and “always, always” works hard, Pitter said.
“Everyone looks up to her. Ever since my freshman year when she was a sophomore, she’s been the person I’ve looked up to,” Pitter said. “She’s just that person.”
Yeager plans to run at the college level next year. But first, she intends to finish her high school indoor track career atop the podium.
Yeager the state’s top-ranked 400-meter runner this season after taking fourth at indoor state last year. She also is among the top five in the 55 and 200 and hopes to finish top three in both.
But the 400 is where Yeager thinks she will shine.
“I’m pretty confident that I can win the 400,” she said.
Out-of-town help
Two of Thunder Basin’s top state contenders are seniors who commute from a different town nearly every day for practice.
Hailey Jones of Moorcroft and Jozi Edwards of Wright spent much of the season getting used to the ins and outs of indoor track, but both are now well-accustomed to success with their hometown outdoor team.
Jones is coming off state championships in the 800- and 1600-meter runs at the 2A outdoor state track and field meet last year. Edwards also was a state champion at the 2A level with a title in the 100-meter hurdles.
“They came in and they’re leading just like Kezley,” Kelting said. “We have a great core of leadership through our seniors and just adding two more seniors that were leaders of their small schools has helped out a ton.”
The two are looking at much different fields of competition for their events at state. Edwards has as good a chance as anybody in the 55 hurdles with six athletes clumped together at the top of the rankings. Senior Bailey Carpenter is right outside of that tight group at the top.
“I want to be at the top of six, cut my time down, get a PR (personal record),” Edwards said. “We’re all super, super close in the hurdles, so just one little thing can throw you off.
“It’s nerve-wracking. It’d be nice to go in and know you’re going to win something, but it doesn’t work out like that.”
There’s no Goliath in the hurdles, Edwards said. That’s not the case for Jones in the 800 and 1600 races, though, with Rawlins star Sydney Thorvaldsen competing in both.
Jones’ goal is more about competing against her own personal mark than anything. She has been clocking in right around 2:25 all season and “really, really wants” to improve on that at state, she said.
The Moorcroft senior is ranked third in the 800, right behind Cody’s Riley Smith’s time of 2:19. She just wants to stick as close to Smith as possible.
“I’m feeling really good, actually. I’m really excited to go out and give it all I have and see where it takes me,” Jones said. “(Indoor track) was really different starting. But now that I’ve had a whole season, I’m really confident going into state because I know how a 200 track feels now.”
Breakthrough performance
Pitter also is confident and ready to run heading into state, but that hasn’t been the case until a big performance in the regular season finale last week.
“I wasn’t doing too good this year and then at the last meet I did my best all season,” Pitter said. “It boosted my confidence a lot. It’s been a stressful season and that win helped a lot.”
The 200-meter dash is Pitter’s specialty and she already has experience on the big stage. Last season, she was fifth with a time of 27.15 and she wants to move up at least one spot this weekend.
Pitter also will run the 55-meter dash, which she enjoys considerably less than the 200 because her “block starts are horrible,” she said.
Wounded warriors
The Thunder Basin boys knew they’d be without senior Tyson Edwards after he missed the whole season with a knee injury from in football. But the absence of a state runner-up hurdler is still felt when the state meet arrives.
Then the Bolts suffered another serious blow when Hoffman finished the 55-meter dash grimacing and grabbing his hamstring during the final meet of the regular season.
Hoffman’s absence is on the minds of his teammates, especially those who were on relays with him.
“I’m a little nervous about our (800-meter relay), because Donny Hoffman got hurt,” teammate Oscar Martinez said. “He’s our fastest guy, but hopefully we do well.”
With Hoffman out, Martinez is left as Thunder Basin’s top contender. He is one of the state’s top 400-meter runners and is eying a top-three finish this weekend.
Martinez said he feels great physically, but he and his coach both agree that being in the right state of mind is more important for his success.
“Oscar can do what Oscar wants to do in the 400,” Kelting said. “It’s going to be up to Oscar where he wants to place, because he’s very capable of placing from first to whatever.”
In the field events, Kelting is expecting senior Hayden Minchow to contribute points in the jumps and junior Mason Mastellar to get into the top eight in the shot put.
“We have to have other people step in and try to score some points — sneak in with those sixth, seventh and eighth places,” Kelting said. “We told both our boys and girls teams that those points are huge. Those eighth places can come in big.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.