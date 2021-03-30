The Wyoming Mustangs professional indoor football team won its inaugural game in comeback fashion 42-40 against the Dallas Prime on Saturday night at the Cam-plex Wyoming Center.
While the team earned its first win playing in the Champions Indoor Football League (CIF), the Mustangs weren’t the only weekend winners.
The Mustangs sold out for its first game in Gillette. Richard Sickler, assistant general manager, said 4,100 tickets were sold.
The game had some flaws from the beginning. The big hits arena football is known for caused noticeable damage to the plywood walls lining the sidelines. Awkward pauses in action gave fans time to socialize for the first time in years for many of them.
The damage to the walls was substantial enough that Mustang staff were carrying around a staple-gun to follow the action around the field.
While a few kinks will need to be worked out as the season goes on, the Mustangs showed they have it all together where it counts — with the players on the field.
Korbyn Eliassen, a freshman at Thunder Basin High School, was one of the more than 4,000 fans at the first game and said he thinks the competitiveness of the arena football was enough to come back for.
“Living in Wyoming, you usually have to travel for something like this,” Eliassen said.
For many other new Mustangs fans, the freedom to drink beer and watch a football game in a public venue was a slice of normalcy they’d been craving since the COVID-19 pandemic started last year.
The most important part of the team, the players, played with passion and pride to put on a show.
Alex Noble, a defensive back for the Mustangs, traveled 1,200 miles to move to Gillette to play for the new team.
“I’m here for the kids and the fans,” Noble said. “I love this city and I love these fans. They came out and supported us. They’re all excited, and that’s all that matters. I appreciate this opportunity more than anything.”
Noble is playing in his sixth season as a professional indoor football player. While Saturday was a preseason game, Noble said the team will use the momentum from the win to “go crazy” the rest of the year.
Quarterback David Perkins, who threw two touchdowns on the night, also appreciated the support from the home crowd. The energy from the fans translated into energy for the team, he said.
“It was a great experience,” Mustang quarterback David Perkins said. “We had a big crowd, more than we expected, and we worked hard in practice for this. We just came out and played.”
Aside from the shorter field and some different rules, indoor football also provides interaction between the players and fans throughout the game. The banter between players and the crowd was up close and personal with just a thin sheet of plywood separating the professional athletes from the fans in the box suites.
Garry Brown, a wide receiver who caught three touchdown passes against the Prime, said he was grateful to put the pads on again and to earn a win in the team’s first game.
“It’s a blessing to just be out here playing football,” Brown said. “The fans gave us so much energy out here, man, and just being able to talk to them and have them talk back. I appreciate them.”
Fans were able to see a total of 12 touchdowns on the night, six from each team, and plenty of big hits over the course of the game. Plenty of trash-talk ensued after the Dallas Prime quarterback was lifted into the plywood walls on the sidelines, breaking the wall almost cleanly in two.
While the Mustangs won the preseason game, the city of Gillette also saw an uptick in revenue at Cam-plex through plenty of ticket, food and alcohol sales.
While the trial run was a success for those in attendance, the Mustangs will look to smooth out some of the hiccups before the team returns to the field this weekend for its regular season-opener against Oklahoma.
The Mustangs will host the Oklahoma Flying Aces at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Wyoming Center at Cam-plex.
