Garner Gauthier’s high school football career started as another one ended.
When Gauthier was a freshman, the Thunder Basin High School football team had a senior kicker. In his first year of high school, Gauthier’s focus was solely on playing soccer for the Bolts.
But going into his sophomore season, he was approached during parent-teacher conferences by his sports training teacher.
“The football team was looking for a kicker and they figured they might as well go to the soccer team,” Gauthier said. “My teacher approached me and asked if I wanted to kick footballs and see how it goes.
“I’ve been the team’s kicker ever since.”
Gauthier has endured a lot of winning as one of the Bolts’ weapons on special teams. Since his sophomore year, Thunder Basin is 29-6.
While the team’s high-profile offenses over the last three seasons has featured all-state talent at all of the skill positions, Gauthier has quietly cemented himself as Thunder Basin’s third-leading point scorer each of the last three years.
During this year’s run to the state championship game, Gauthier was responsible for 57 total points, including five field goals and 42 extra points. In 2019, he accounted for 58 points and in 2018 tallied 68.
In his career at Thunder Basin, Gauthier was 141-154 on extra points, a 92% make ratio. During his final year as a Bolt this season, Gauthier only missed two extra-point attempts.
While star running back Jaxon Pikula and quarterback Ryan Baker got much of the attention for the Bolts, Gauthier contributed to Thunder Basin’s powerhouse offense during the plays when many tune out.
During the Bolts’ 55-14 semifinal win over Casper Kelly Walsh in the playoffs, Gauthier made a pair of field goals over 40 yards, one of which was a career-long of 45 yards.
“I just thought of it as just another game,” Gauthier said. “I tried not to get too stressed even though it was a playoff game and just tried to go out there and think, ‘This is an easy 40-plus-yard field goal. I can kick these during warmups,’ so I just kicked it.”
While an in-game field goal is much different than practice or warm-ups, Gauthier said he has connected on a field goal from 55 yards out before. Even though snow was coming down that day, Gauthier said he didn’t have much help from the wind.
“It was all leg,” Gauthier said.
Gauthier’s consistent kicking earned him a unanimous first team all-conference selection as a placekicker in Class 4A. But he contributed to the Bolts in another way besides scoring points.
Gauthier also was a unanimous first team all-conference selection as a punter for Thunder Basin. He averaged 37.8 yards per punt, including a season-long 69-yard punt.
“I could kick a soccer ball pretty dang far so I knew I could probably kick a football pretty far too,” Gauthier said.
Gauthier’s unanimous first team nods gave him eligibility for the all-state roster. He was named second team all-state as both a kicker and punter.
“I wouldn’t say I’m surprised at all,” Gauthier said. “In fact, I probably would have been surprised if I wouldn’t have gotten all-state. That’s what would have surprised me.”
While Gauthier said he would entertain any offers to keep kicking footballs in college, his focus now is to prepare himself to kick a soccer ball in the spring.
Now that his football career at Thunder Basin is over, Gauthier said he’s grateful he took his teacher’s advice and went out for the football team.
“Obviously, football brought me closer to a lot of those guys,” Gauthier said. “It’s brought me closer to a majority of the kids in my class and I’d say I’m pretty proud to be a part of that (all-state) list with those boys.”
Gillette represented well
Both Thunder Basin and Campbell County high schools have several players selected to represent Gillette for both all-conference and all-state this season.
Thunder Basin had nine players selected first team all-state, five on offense and four on defense. The Bolts also had three players on offense and five players on defense named to second team all-state.
Senior Brody Richardson was runner-up for defensive lineman of the year award.
Campbell County had one player named second team all-state on offense (Taylor Foss) and another player second team all-state for defense (Will Miller).
Both the Bolts and the Camels also represented the conference well.
Thunder Basin had 18 first team all-conference selections, nine from each side of the ball. The Bolts also had nine second team selections and 14 honorable mentions.
For Campbell County, the Camels had three first team all-conference selections. For the second team, the Camels had five players selected and another 17 earn honorable mention.
