The Campbell County High School softball team won its two road games over the weekend, beating Cheyenne South 21-1 Friday night and Laramie 3-2 Saturday morning.
The pair of wins improve the Camels' record to 5-1 on the season and 3-1 in conference play.
Against South, Campbell County's bats came alive to combine for 21 runs in five innings. The game ended after the fifth inning due to the mercy rule.
The Camels totaled 14 hits and took advantage of nine errors committed by the Cheyenne South defense. Natalie Clonch, Avery Gray, Myra Fields and Erica Dominguez each had two RBIs in the game.
Gray earned the win on the mound for the Camels. In four innings of work, Gray struck out nine batters and didn't allow a hit.
Gray's success on the mound carried over into Saturday's game against Laramie. Gray earned her second win of the weekend by throwing a complete game and striking out 13 batters while allowing just two hits and two earned runs in seven innings of work.
Campbell County totaled eight hits against Laramie and freshman Marissa West led the charge at the plate with two clutch RBIs.
The Camels will return to the field next weekend for another pair of conference road games. Campbell County will play Cheyenne Central at 6 p.m. Friday and Cheyenne East at noon Saturday in Cheyenne.
