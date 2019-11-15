The Gillette College men’s basketball team started its home opener with a fast 12-0 start.
But Colorado Northwestern chipped into the early deficit and went into halftime trailing only 30-26 on Thursday night.
“We had a good start, the energy was good. I think we jumped on them,” Pronghorns coach Shawn Neary said about the fast start. “They stayed in that 2-3 zone, and we just didn’t do a very good job of attacking it that first half.”
The Pronghorns came out in the second half and quickly bolstered the lead to double digits again within the first five minutes and rolled to a 59-38 lead with 9:10 left to play after a layup from freshman guard Gary Solomon.
“(It was) really just fixing everything that was broken in the first half. We had to rebound more, finish. We missed a lot of layups around the rim. Second half, we kind of just finished a little bit more,” Solomon said.
In the final 5 minutes, the Spartans went on a 14-6 run where the only Pronghorns points came from back-to-back 3-point buckets by sophomore guard Mason Archambault.
The Spartans couldn’t come back from a late 20-point deficit, however, and the Pronghorns remain undefeated at 5-0 with the 74-58 victory.
“We came out second half with an attacking mentality,” Archambault said. “We were just trying to get to the basket and find open shooters. Once we drive, it just opens up the floor.”
Archambault led the Pronghorns shooting 6-for-11 from the floor for 20 points. He also led with eight rebounds.
“My shot hasn’t been falling,” Archambault said. “(Neary) wants me to shoot more, but I don’t know.”
Freshman guard Isaac Mushila, the team’s leading scorer, and Solomon both tallied 12 points. Solomon notched a team-high seven assists.
As a team, the pronghorns made 40% of their field goal attempts and 26% of 3-point attempts.
Colorado Northwestern was led by Dre’Quez Harvey and Jovonte Wyllie, who each scored 12 points.
The Pronghorns are scheduled to play Dawson Community College at 7:30 p.m. Friday and then Rocky Mountain College at 5 p.m. Saturday. Both games are at the Pronghorn Center.
“We’re getting better every day,” Mushila said. “We came from different places, different states, so we got to play together and trust each other.”
