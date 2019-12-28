Gillette, WY (82718)

Today

Windy early with off an snow showers. Low around 20F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 40%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Windy early with off an snow showers. Low around 20F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 40%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.