Nate Ulness is leaving his post as head coach of Gillette College’s women’s soccer program to take the helm at Laramie County Community College (LCCC).
Ulness, a 30-year-old North Dakota native, was officially hired Friday. He takes over for Jim Gardner, who retired after coaching LCCC women’s soccer for 18 seasons. Gardner was the first coach in the Golden Eagles’ history and coached the program to 11 NJCAA tournament appearances.
“It’s a storied program. It’s nationally ranked every year,” Ulness said Saturday about Golden Eagles women’s soccer. “It’s got a tradition and history of success, so who wouldn’t want to be a part of that?”
LCCC, located in Cheyenne, is in the same region as Gillette College.
Ulness was the first head coach of the Pronghorns program and started coaching the team in 2017. He coached the Pronghorns to two seven-win seasons before this past season, when Gillette College finished 17-3-1 overall and made it to its first NJCAA tournament, finishing 1-1 and ranked nationally.
“For me, it’s professional and career development to go down there,” Ulness said about accepting the LCCC job. “It wasn’t an easy decision by any means, but for the career and what we’re looking to do, it’s something that I didn’t take lightly, and ultimately decided to take the position.”
His all-time record coaching the Pronghorns is 31-17-3.
Gillette College beat LCCC for the Region IX championship this season on their run to their first NJCAA tournament berth.
Ulness coached his first two NJCAA All-Americans this season in freshman defender Sarah Williams and freshman forward Jaycie Greene.
“We are very excited to have Nate as a part of our Golden Eagle athletics program,” LCCC Director of Athletics Cindy Henning said in a statement. “He has demonstrated a drive and desire to continue and build upon the academic and athletic excellence established by our women’s soccer program. His philosophy and goals align with our colleges’ mission, vision, values and our athletic department strategic plan.”
Ulness was an assistant coach for the University of Mary women’s soccer team before taking his first head coaching job with Gillette College.
He is going to start with LCCC in early January, he said, and his contract with the school is year-to-year.
The Pronghorns return many starters next season, including Greene, goalie Nia Trejo and high-scoring forward Emma Jarvis. Williams is not expected to play her sophomore season at Gillette College, Ulness said.
Thunder Basin High School senior Delaney Knottnerus signed with Gillette College in November, citing the coaching staff as a reason for her singing with the hometown team.
Gillette College assistant coach Carl Matson is expected to take some of the responsibilities of head coach during the transition while the athletics department searches for a new head coach.
“Gillette’s a special community and they were very accepting when I came in and helped me get my feet on the ground,” Ulness said. “I always want that program to be successful because it’s the one that I helped start.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.