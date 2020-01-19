Campbell County High School took second as a team at the Newcastle Dogie wrestling invite on Friday and Saturday.
CCHS had four wrestlers win at the tournament in Colt Welsh (6-1), Dawsen Hayden (16-5), Devon Harrison (3-2) and Colter Rankin (16-7).
- Welsh won at 106 pounds, beating teammate and freshman Darron Provost in a 7-3 decision.
- Hayden took first at 160 pounds with a pin of Sheridan’s Brock Steel.
- Harrison was the champion of the 170-pound class with a pin of Sheridan’s Ashton Wagenor.
- Rankin defeated Buffalo’s Hunter Pope (17-1) with a late pin to take the heavyweight title at the invite.
- Other placers: Austin Enriquez was fifth at 113 pounds and Jaron Glasscock sixth at 120 pounds. Lucas Hill took third and Blake Harding sixth at the 132-pound weight class. Alex Eisenbraun finished fifth at 138 pounds. Hunter Henderson took fourth at 145 pounds.
As a team, Sheridan won the invite with Hulett third.
Campbell County wrestles next on Tuesday at the Sundance Quad.
