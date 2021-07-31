The Post 42 American Legion baseball team left Cowboy Field in Laramie fairly disappointed Wednesday night.
The Roughriders have battled through their fair share of adversity during a long 80-game schedule already this summer. After losing nine seniors from last year’s state runner-up team to graduation, Gillette started the season with the goal to make it back to the championship game at state.
But after just three games in the Class AA state tournament this week, the Roughriders were eliminated after losses to Laramie on day two and Evanston on day three.
A promising start
Gillette went into state as the East No. 4 seed after stumbling to a 3-9 conference record during the regular season. Despite having the lowest seed in the tournament, the Roughriders came out on day one and outplayed their seed by upsetting West No. 1 seed Casper 5-4 on Monday.
Junior Jason Fink earned the player of the game award for his performance in the final inning of the contest.
Casper and Gillette were tied 2-2 after seven innings which forced an eighth inning to be played. There, Fink drove in his second run of the game on a single to score senior Kaden Race from third base.
After taking a 3-2 lead, senior Matt Newlin drove in two more runs on a single for some huge insurance runs that ended up being the difference in the game.
After driving in the go-ahead run in the top half of the inning, Fink took to the mound to try and earn his fourth save of the season. Fink quickly retired two batters but ran into trouble trying to get the final out of the game.
Fink walked the next three batters he faced to load the bases and put the tying run on first base. After a mound visit with coach Nate Perleberg, Fink allowed a single that scored two Casper runners and cut Gillette’s lead to 5-4 with the tying run on second base.
But Fink was able to settle down against the next hitter and threw two quick strikes before gearing up for one final fastball, forcing the Casper hitter to pop-out to shallow left field where Race was able to make the catch to end the game.
Race threw 4.2 innings on the mound and finished with two runs (one earned) on five hits while striking out eight. Newlin threw 1.2 innings in relief and allowed no runs on two hits.
Fink earned the save with 1.2 innings of work, allowing two earned runs on one hit while striking out three and walking three.
At the plate, Fink and Newlin led the way with two RBIs apiece while Brody Richardson drove in one.
Losing the momentum
The upset win over Casper gave the Roughriders plenty of momentum heading into day two of the tournament. But in the second round, a solid Laramie team took the wind out of Gillette’s sails with a big 9-2 win Tuesday night.
The story of the game was free base runners for the Rangers as Roughriders pitching totaled eight walks. The defense also committed three errors which led to the lopsided score.
Gillette actually out-hit Laramie 11-10 but couldn’t capitalize on scoring opportunities. The Roughriders stranded six runners on base, grounded into two double plays and were caught stealing and picked-off one time each.
Post 42 had five different pitchers on the mound against the Rangers, with Richardson taking the loss after allowing six runs (three earned) on five hits while striking out six and walking three. Leigton Holden, Bowen Rodriguez, Cory Schilling and Dalton Martin combined to throw 3.2 innings to finish the game.
Newlin and Zane Eliason drove in the only two runs Gillette scored in the game.
Elimination game
The loss moved the Roughriders to the elimination bracket where they faced West No. 2 seed Evanston on Wednesday. The winner moved on to day four of the tournament while the loser’s state tournament run was over.
Perleberg started ace Matt Newlin, who ended the regular season with a 10-2 record and 95 strikeouts. The Outlaws threw the team’s best pitcher against Gillette in the elimination game, starting University of Jamestown commit Gus Allred on the mound.
The Roughriders took the game’s first momentum swing after Colson Kluck drove in Mason Drube in the top of the second inning to give Post 42 an early 1-0 lead. But Gillette’s first run would turn out to be its last as Evanston scored the final three runs of the game.
Newlin did not disappoint on the mound, throwing six innings and allowing three runs on four hits while striking out 10. But the solid performance still came with a loss after Allred threw a complete game for the Outlaws with just one run allowed on four hits.
Behind Allred, the Evanston defense played error-free baseball while Gillette committed three. All three runs scored on Newlin were unearned.
Not over yet
Despite being eliminated in the state tournament, Gillette’s season isn’t over yet. The Roughriders will host the American Legion Northwest Regional Tournament starting next Wednesday and as host will automatically qualify.
The tournament will include state champions from Washington, Montana, Alaska, Idaho, Wyoming and Oregon. The state runner-up from Montana and Gillette will also participate.
The Wyoming state champion will be either Cheyenne or Laramie as the two teams faced off Friday afternoon in the state championship game in Laramie. Results weren’t available before print deadline.
Gillette will host the tournament for the next two years at Hladky Memorial Stadium. Games will start at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.