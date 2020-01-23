Senior Blaine Allen announced Wednesday that he has committed to play football at Chadron State College in Chadron, Nebraska.
A senior at Thunder Basin High School, Allen is coming off back-to-back all-state seasons for the Bolts. There was some internal debate as to whether he would try to play football or basketball in college, but when Chadron offered, there wasn’t much hesitation.
“Football has always been my first love. I’ve always picked up a football before a basketball,” Allen said.
Allen was invited to Chadron for an official visit during the Energy Classic Basketball Tournament shortly after New Year’s, but he was already familiar with the coaching staff from football camps. The welcoming atmosphere from the school, and the coaches in particular, was a big factor in his decision.
“The coaches are really down to earth,” Allen said. “They’re not just your coaches, but they act like father figures for us.”
Allen will play wide receiver at Chadron, even though he made the 4A all-state list as a receiver and defensive back after Thunder Basin’s state runner-up season in 2019. Allen said the Eagles like to throw the deep ball, which is right up his alley.
Allen averaged almost 17 yards a reception this season while piling up 520 yards and five touchdowns. Illustrated by a leaping catch late in the snowy state title game, his 6-foot-4 frame has always given him an edge when going up and getting the ball.
“They liked that I’m a lengthy, tall guy,” Allen said.
The coaches at Chadron want Allen to keep working on his flexibility, speed, route running and catching drills during the offseason. A workout plan should be arriving soon, he said.
One person who will be by Allen’s side for those training drills is Thunder Basin’s senior quarterback Mason Hamilton. Hamilton has also committed to Chadron State, so the dynamic duo could continue for several more years.
“We’ve been playing football together since third grade or whatever,” Allen said. “We’ve always talked about going to college together and playing football, so it’s just a dream come true.”
Allen has already been told the plan is to redshirt his freshman year, which is also Hamilton’s plan with another Gillette connection, Dalton Holst, still holding the QB reins for another year.
Allen and Hamlilton will go into their redshirt freshman year ready to take the field together as Eagles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.