The Gillette Wild are off to a quick 3-1 start to the season after splitting two games on the road against the Yellowstone Quake this past weekend.
The Wild fell to the Quake 7-5 on Friday then beating Yellowstone 10-4 on Saturday.
Brad Muzzarelli got the start in net for the Wild on Friday, saving 26 of 33 shots. Declan Young had two goals in the loss while Will Blake, Mitchell Veckich and Nathan Fanning each added one.
Gillette came out in game two and scored eight goals in the first two periods to take home the statement win. Young added seven more points with three goals and four assists in the game.
Connor Sullivan got his first career win in net for the Wild with 35 saves on 39 shots.
The Wild travel for the third weekend in a row for games against the Great Falls Americans on Friday and Saturday. Gillette will host its first home game Oct. 23 against the Sheridan Hawks to start a seven-game homestand.
