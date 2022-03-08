The Campbell County High School girls basketball team will play in its first Class 4A state tournament game since 2019 this weekend.
The Camels qualified for state after beating Laramie 49-40 on Friday and Sheridan 59-53 on Saturday at the Class 4A East regional tournament in Cheyenne. Campbell County lost to Thunder Basin 64-52 in the first round Thursday to move to the consolation bracket and lost to Cheyenne Central 54-41 in the third-place game Saturday.
The loss to Central gives the Camels the East No. 4 seed for the state tournament. Campbell County will be tested right from the beginning with a matchup against West No. 1 seed Cody.
The Broncs are undefeated and have been ranked No. 2 in the WyoPrep.com coaches and media girls basketball rankings for the majority of the year. Cody won the Class 4A West regional tournament last weekend in Riverton.
The Camels have the advantage of having seen the Broncs already this season. Cody beat Campbell County 57-47 during the REMAX/Gillette Invite preseason basketball tournament in December.
“I think we’ve improved so much over the course of the season since then,” sophomore Cami Curtis said. “We really just need to take it upon ourselves to do our part on the court. I think we’re really coming together right at the right time.”
Curtis has been stepping into a big role for the Camels and has been a big compliment to senior Maddie Jacobson in the paint both offensively and defensively. She led the Camels in scoring with 15 points against Sheridan on Saturday and 14 against Thunder Basin on Thursday during the regional tournament.
Junior Madison Robertson is one 3-pointer away from the school record of 80 in a season, CCHS coach Braidi Lutgen said. Robertson goes into the state tournament with 79 3-pointers on the season.
The winner between Cody and Campbell County will move on to play the winner of East No. 2 seed Thunder Basin and West No. 3 seed Green River. The Bolts beat the Camels three times this season including a 64-52 win at last weekend’s regional tournament. Campbell County did not see the Wolves this season.
On the other side of the bracket, West No. 2 seed Natrona County will play East No. 3 seed Cheyenne Central and East No. 1 seed Cheyenne East will play West No. 4 seed Rock Springs.
The most important thing for the Camels will be to continue to play with confidence and to play together as a team, Lutgen said. She is in her first year coaching at her alma mater.
Earning a state tournament seed was a big confidence booster, Lutgen said.
“I’m just super happy for these girls,” Lutgen said. “It’s been a big monkey on their backs for the last couple of years in a couple different sports and hopefully this confidence can carry into their other sports, too.”
Campbell County will utilize one last week of practice to prepare for its matchup with Cody.
“We just need to keep pushing each other in practice and continue to make each other better,” Curtis said. “I’m stoked. I’m excited to get down there.”
The Camels will start the state tournament against Cody at 10:30 a.m. Thursday at Casper College.
