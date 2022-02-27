The Gillette Wild junior hockey team's best season in program history ended in dramatic fashion Saturday night in South Dakota.
The Wild won its 41st game of the season in an overtime shootout over the Badlands Sabres to finish the regular season 41-4-2. The Wild swept the Sabres in this weekend's two-game series, beating Badlands 6-1 on Friday and 3-2 in Saturday's shootout.
On Friday, Gillette out-shot the Sabres 45-19. Badlands took an early 1-0 lead in the first period but the Wild scored six consecutive goals in the final two periods to close out the game.
Isaac Young scored Gillette's first two goals in the second period. His first goal was assisted by Logan Dudinsky and Declan Young and his second goal was assisted by Dudinsky and Jacob Guitard.
Easton Apodaca put the Wild up 3-1 with a goal assisted by Vance Kleinschmidt and Declan Young. In the third period, Sky Solig scored off assists by Tristan Baker and Guitard before scoring again off assists by Will Blake and Brock Trboyevich.
Isaac Young completed the hat trick with his third goal off assists by Alex Duchemin and Declan Young to seal the game at 6-1. Jack Orchard was Gillette's winning goaltender with 18 saves on 19 shots.
Saturday's game was much more dramatic for the Wild in the regular season finale. Zack Slinger started the scoring with a goal assisted by Kaleb Hodny and Jake Turek to give Gillette a 1-0 lead. Badlands responded with two goals in the first period to take a 2-1 lead.
Isaac Young tied the game 2-2 in the second period with his 25th goal of the season assisted by Dudinsky and Declan Young. After a scoreless third period, the two teams went to overtime but remained deadlocked at 2-2 to force a shootout.
The Wild won the shootout 2-0, with Isaac Young and Dudinsky each scoring goals and Turek saving both shots he saw. Turek earned the win in net with 19 saves on 21 shots.
Gillette finished the season tied with the Helena Bighorns for first place in the Frontier Division with 84 points. Helena (41-3-2) holds the tiebreaker over Gillette with one less loss and four regular season wins over the Wild.
The Wild will go into the NA3HL Fraser Cup Playoffs as the No. 2 seed and will have a first-round bye. Gillette will host its first playoff game of the season March 11 at Spirit Hall Ice Arena.
