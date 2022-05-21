The Thunder Basin High School girls soccer team won its second state title in school history with a 2-0 win over Rock Springs in the Class 4A championship game Saturday in Cheyenne.
The Bolts went into the tournament as the East No. 1 seed after winning the Class 4A East regional title last weekend. Thunder Basin beat Kelly Walsh 2-0 in the quarterfinals Thursday and Natrona County 4-1 in the semifinals Friday to advance to the state championship game.
Rachel Cole gave the Bolts an early 1-0 lead in the first half with a goal assisted by Alex Michael. Thunder Basin held the one-goal lead through the halftime break before Kylie Hayes scored a big insurance goal unassisted to bring the game to its final score of 2-0.
Saturday's championship game was a rematch of last year's state title game. Rock Springs beat Thunder Basin 2-0 in last year's final but the Bolts were able to avenge the loss by winning the school's second state title since 2019.
Thunder Basin ended the season with a perfect 18-0 record. The Bolts are 36-1 over their last two seasons with the only loss coming to Rock Springs in last year's title game.
