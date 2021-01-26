The cross-town rivalry between the Campbell County and Thunder Basin high school basketball teams will be renewed Friday, but the gym at TBHS will be noticeably emptier compared to years past.
Under new health orders from Gov. Mark Gordon, attendance will be capped at 250 for each of the boys and girls varsity games. Tickets must be bought for each game.
Available tickets will depend on how many are left after allocating some to players, coaches, cheerleaders and band members, according to a press release from TBHS. Remaining tickets will be divided equally between CCHS and TBHS.
General admission tickets will be sold from 5-5:45 p.m. in the common areas of both CCHS and TBHS on Wednesday. Students can buy one ticket per person for each varsity game while the public can buy up to two tickets per person.
No general admission will be available for sophomore or JV games because of facility capacity, according to the press release. Fifty tickets will be allotted to each sophomore and JV team.
Much like any other contest this season, masks must be worn by spectators, coaches and players not participating in the game. No designated student section will be allowed.
The Bolts and Camels girls varsity teams will play at 6 p.m. Friday at TBHS and the boys varsity teams will follow at 7:30.
