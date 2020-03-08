No matter the deficit, the Thunder Basin High School boys refused to give in Saturday night during a double overtime battle for the Class 4A East Region Basketball Championship.
Rival Sheridan had the Bolts on the ropes multiple times in the fourth quarter and overtimes, but TBHS wouldn’t be denied on its home floor with a 66-61 win for the program’s first region title.
Thunder Basin erased a five-point deficit in the final 50 seconds of regulation, then did the same to a four-point gap early in the first overtime before closing out the Broncs.
“It’s nice to say that we’re regional champs in a really, really good region,” TBHS coach Rory Williams said. “To get out of here with all those athletes and those great teams and be regional champions is an awesome thing.”
The scoring finally picked up in the fourth quarter, after Sheridan built a slim 33-30 lead heading into the final eight minutes. The advantage had grown to 48-41 with three minutes to play, then TBHS finally found its touch from beyond the 3-point arc.
A 3-pointer from senior Hayden Sylte closed the gap to four points with 2:25 remaining, but the Bolts still had their backs against the wall during the final minute of regulation.
They were down 51-46 with 50 seconds left when sophomore McKale Holte made a 3-pointer and was fouled on the play.
“The ball came to me and I was open and I shot it,” Holte said. “I just had the confidence. I knew my teammates wanted me to shoot it and it went in.”
Holte missed the free throw, which left Thunder Basin in need of a crucial stop and score.
Senior Blaine Allen got both.
Guarding the inbound, he tipped the pass from Sheridan’s 6-foot-7 Gus Wright straight into the air and jumped up to steal the ball. Wright reached over to try and recover the ball, but was called for a foul and Allen nailed two free throws to tie the game at 51 with 27 seconds left.
“We made shots when it really counted and that’s all you can ask for,” Allen said.
Despite Thunder Basin’s clutch plays to tie the game, it was saved by a missed bunny from one of Sheridan’s twin towers down low. Junior Sam Lecholat had a point-blank, uncontested layup to win the game with 3 seconds left, but missed it. The Broncs also missed a tip in that would’ve given them the win.
Thunder Basin had to fight out of another hole in the first overtime period, as Sheridan scored the first four points to take a 55-51 lead with 2:24 left.
The Bolts responded again, this time with a 6-0 run. Holte nailed another triple just before the 2-minute mark, then Allen stepped out of the paint and hit one of his own from the top of the key to take a 57-55 lead with 1:35 left.
“It was just kind of a pick and pop. No one was there and I was like, ‘Alright, I’ll shoot it,’” Allen said. “It just felt normal for me. I didn’t have any nerves or anything.”
A Sheridan offensive rebound and bucket knotted the game again at 57, though, and the players returned to the center circle to start the second overtime. This time the Bolts scored first and never looked back.
Holte nailed his third clutch 3-pointer with 2:55 left to make it 60-57.
Then the play started to break down for both teams.
At one point near the 2-minute mark, Thunder Basin had all kinds of trouble against Sheridan’s pressure and called four timeouts in one possession. Then the fouls started to mount and the Bolts made just enough free throws to put the game away.
They went 6-of-12 from the charity stripe over the final 90 seconds, which kept things interesting until the end. After a minute-long stretch where the Bolts went 2-6 from the line, Deegan Williams finally made it a two-possession game at 63-59 with 26.6 seconds left.
A night after making program history by locking up its first-ever state tournament berth, the Bolts notched their first regional championship with the 66-61 win.
“It was just really exciting to be the first (boys) team in Thunder Basin history to even make it to state, let alone win the regional championship,” Holte said. “It was just pretty sweet to experience all those people cheering for us.”
Holte led Thunder Basin in scoring for the second straight night, accounting for 17 of his 21 points after halftime. Allen, who was tasked with getting into the middle of Sheridan’s zone, had 17 points in an unfamiliar role, while Willams added 15.
Sheridan was led by Lecholat, who totaled 26 points, but missed the easy would-be game-winner.
Defensive struggle
The adage that defense wins championships rang true through three quarters Saturday night.
After scoring 27 points in the third quarter Friday in an upset win over Cheyenne Central, the Bolts only scored 30 points through three quarters.
“It was a possession game for the most part,” Rory Williams said. “Every possession was vital, whether you made shots or missed shots. We had to guard every possession because they were going to pound it inside.”
Next up
Now it’s on to the big dance, with the 4A State Basketball Championships on the schedule for Thursday-Saturday. The Bolts go in as the No. 1 seed from the 4A East and will face Green River in the first round Thursday.
