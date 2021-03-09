Camel girls win first state title since opening of Thunder Basin

Saturday’s Girls State Indoor Track Championship ended exactly how Campbell County High School wanted it to: with a victory lap.
With only nine girls and one alternate who didn’t run, it was a long shot for the Camels to pull off a team title. But as the marathon of track and field events progressed, Campbell County found itself at the top of the team rankings as the final event inched closer and closer.
In that final event, the 4x400 meter relay, the Camels needed a strong finish to hold the lead and secure its first state title since 2017. On the shoulders of Aubry Dewine, Taylor Burch, Aja Roberts and Sydalee Brown, Campbell County did just that, winning with a time of 4 minutes, 14.48 seconds.
“I’m just so excited,” Brown said. “When I came in as a freshman, we were not even close. It was a year or two after the schools split and man, we were right down at the bottom.
“To see the rehabilitation that we’ve been able to achieve is crazy.”
The 4x400 meter relay team wasn’t the only state indoor championship for the Camels at the state meet. The Camels won three other events, including one other relay in the 4x200 by Charlotte Marasco, Nyomi Moore, Roberts and Dewine with a time of 1:47.73.
The Camels had two individual state champions. Lauryn Love won the shot put with a throw of 45 feet, 6.25 inches and Moore won the long jump with a distance of 17-10.
“I came in knowing I could throw it pretty far,” said Love, who out-threw second place by almost 7 feet. “Once I hit my first throw of 44-6, all the nerves kind of left and I just wanted to get better every throw.”
Love’s state title in the shot put capped a record season. After setting a new the Camels’ school record in the first regular season meet in January, Love broke her own record five times over the course of the season.
To top it off, the throw that won Love the state championship was another personal best.
“I think I PRed almost every meet,” Love said. “I think there was only one meet where I didn’t PR. ... It was a really great season and I was happy to finally get one. I never thought that I would leap 5 feet in my senior year.
“You just don’t make improvements like that.”
While the individual title was nice, the shot put was one of the first events of the day. This gave Love an opportunity to cheer on her teammates as Campbell County remained at the top of the leaderboard after her and Moore’s first place finishes got them there.
“There’s only 10 of us,” Love said. “We never would have thought that we could win a state championship with just 10 girls.”
Moore had two goals for the state championships. While she accomplished one by winning the event, she missed her goal of jumping 18 feet.
“A lot of the time I’m super, super hard on myself,” Moore said. “I was definitely hoping for that 18 in long jump, but outdoor (season is coming up). I told myself outdoor. It’s going to happen.
“With the first in long jump, I was definitely excited, but not as excited as I could have been because I really wanted that 18.”
Moore, who also placed second in the 55-meter dash, said seeing her team at the top of the rankings throughout the meet was a lot of motivation.
“We kicked butt and we worked for it,” Moore said. “I’ll tell you that. We worked for it. I’m really proud of all of us.”
With only three regular season meets where athletes could qualify for state, Moore said all the hard work and training that led to this past weekend paid off.
“I feel accomplished this year,” Moore said. “I do every year, but this year I feel accomplished.”
Support from across town
Fans weren’t allowed inside the Campbell County Rec Center Field House all season until the state meet. While parents were finally able to watch the athletes perform at state, Campbell County had an extra boost all season from cross-town athletes at Thunder Basin.
The Bolts finished ninth place as a team and were led by a second place finish in the 4x200 meter relay of Annakaye Pitter, Caytlynn Garland, Jayden Friedly and Kailynne Fitzpatrick in a time of 1:49.06. While she was focused on making the most of her own events, Pitter also cheered on any Camels competing in their events.
“We’re really supportive of each other,” Pitter said. “We cheer Campbell County on because if we can’t win, then they have to win.”
As a senior, Pitter was satisfied with how her last season as a Bolt went during indoor track. Now her focus shifts to maintaining her conditioning as she transitions to the outdoor season.
“Indoor is way more important because that’s when I get in shape for outdoor,” Pitter said.
For athletes participating in the outdoor track season, there wasn’t much of a break between seasons. Outdoor practice began Monday afternoon.
