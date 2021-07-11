Through its first four games of the Gopher Classic Tournament in Minnesota, the Post 42 American Legion baseball team allowed just one run.
The Roughriders dominated on the mound all weekend to go 4-1 in pool play. The Gopher Classic is a 96-team tournament with games played at 16 different sites and is one of the biggest American Legion tournaments in the country.
Gillette started the tournament with a 2-0 win over Brainerd, Minnesota on Friday. Campbell County High School rising senior Jason Fink earned the win on the mound, throwing a complete game shut out by allowing just five hits and one walk while striking out nine.
Offensively, James Pelton and Aidan Dorr scored the only two runs of the game at the plate.
Fink wouldn’t be the only Roughriders ace to shine in Minnesota. Reigning Wyoming pitcher of the year Kaden Race took the rubber in game two Friday night against Excelsior Senior Legion No. 1 of Minnesota.
In the 5-1 win, Race threw a gem of his own to cap the doubleheader. The recent Campbell County graduate also threw a complete game and allowed just one earned run on six hits while striking out six.
The one run he allowed came off a home run in the bottom of the seventh inning.
At the plate, Race, Fink and Brody Richardson each drove in a run for the Roughriders. Race also led the team with two runs scored in the game.
Pitching depth has always been a strong point for the Post 42 program. On Saturday, Richardson was the next man up on the mound against Eastridge, Tennessee.
In five innings, Richardson threw the Roughriders third consecutive complete game. Richardson allowed no runs on four hits and struck out six before the game ended after five innings due to mercy rule.
At the plate, seven different Gillette players scored runs. College-returner Dalton Martin led the team with two RBIs while Fink, Richardson, Matt Newlin and Zane Eliason all drove in one.
After starting pool play 3-0, Post 42 continued to roll Sunday morning. Gillette shutout its opponent for a third time by beating Napoleon (Ohio) 4-0.
Matt Newlin threw the Roughriders’ fourth consecutive complete game to earn the win on the mound. Newlin tossed seven innings and allowed just three hits while striking out eight.
At the plate, Brody Richardson led the way by driving in two runs while Jason Fink and Cory Schilling each drove in one.
The Roughriders finished up pool play with a 7-0 loss to Wausau (Wisconsin) Sunday afternoon to finish 4-1. But the loss didn’t cost Gillette as the win over Napoleon clinched first place in the pool earlier in the day.
After winning its pool, Post 42 moved on to a 16-team single elimination playoff to determine the tournament winner. Game results were not available before print deadline.
