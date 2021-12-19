The Gillette Wild junior hockey team improved to 24-2 on the season with a two-game sweep of the Sheridan Hawks this weekend.
The Wild beat the Hawks 15-0 on Friday in Sheridan and 4-2 Saturday in Gillette.
During Friday's road win, the Wild scored six goals in the first period, five in the second and four more in the third while also out-shooting the Hawks 63-21. Jake Turek earned the shutout with 21 saves.
Caleb Sanborn (one goal, four assists) and Tucker Lien (one goal, four assists) led the way with five points each. Declan Young led the team with three goals.
In Gillette, the Wild again out-shot Sheridan 60-26 but the margin of victory was much lower Saturday. Tied 2-2 in the third period, Gillette scored the game's final two goals to earn the win.
Jack Orchard was the winning goaltender with 24 saves on 26 shots. Sanborn had three more assists while Isaac Young, Declan Young, Carson Kuche and Vance Kleinschmidt each scored one goal.
Gillette will return to the ice Monday for a home game against the Mason City Toros. The Wild and Toros will play at 7:45 p.m.
